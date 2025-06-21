ΙΑΕΑ: Επιβεβαίωσε το ισραηλινό πλήγμα στο Ισφαχάν – Δεν υπάρχει κίνδυνος για διαρροή ραδιενέργειας

διεθνή

ΙΑΕΑ: Επιβεβαίωσε το ισραηλινό πλήγμα στο Ισφαχάν – Δεν υπάρχει κίνδυνος για διαρροή ραδιενέργειας
Πυρηνική εγκατάσταση στο Ισφαχάν, Ιράν / Πηγή: Maxar

Η Διεθνής Υπηρεσία Ατομικής Ενέργειας (IAEA) επιβεβαίωσε ότι επλήγη το εργοστάσιο κατασκευής φυγοκεντρητών στον πυρηνικό σταθμό του Ισφαχάν στο Ιράν, σε μία από τις τελευταίες επιθέσεις του ισραηλινού στρατού.

LIVE – Μέση Ανατολή: Νέα στοιχεία για τα βομβαρδιστικά B-2 των ΗΠΑ – Ο Χαμενεΐ έχει ήδη ορίσει τρεις διαδόχους του – Λεπτό προς λεπτό όλες οι εξελίξεις

Ο Γενικός Διευθυντής της ΙΑΕΑ, Ραφαέλ Γκρόσι, δήλωσε πως το πλήγμα στο εργοστάσιο που βρίσκεται στην ιρανική πόλη αποτελεί την τρίτη επίθεση σε πυρηνική εγκατάσταση του Ιράν από τις 13 Ιουνίου.


«Γνωρίζουμε πολύ καλά αυτήν την εγκατάσταση. Δεν υπήρχε πυρηνικό υλικό στον συγκεκριμένο χώρο και συνεπώς η επίθεση δεν θα έχει ραδιενεργές συνέπειες», ανέφερε ο Γκρόσι σε δήλωση που αναρτήθηκε από την ΙΑΕΑ.

18:38 , Σάββατο 21 Ιουνίου 2025

