ΙΑΕΑ: Επιβεβαίωσε το ισραηλινό πλήγμα στο Ισφαχάν – Δεν υπάρχει κίνδυνος για διαρροή ραδιενέργειας

Η Διεθνής Υπηρεσία Ατομικής Ενέργειας (IAEA) επιβεβαίωσε ότι επλήγη το εργοστάσιο κατασκευής φυγοκεντρητών στον πυρηνικό σταθμό του Ισφαχάν στο Ιράν, σε μία από τις τελευταίες επιθέσεις του ισραηλινού στρατού.

Ο Γενικός Διευθυντής της ΙΑΕΑ, Ραφαέλ Γκρόσι, δήλωσε πως το πλήγμα στο εργοστάσιο που βρίσκεται στην ιρανική πόλη αποτελεί την τρίτη επίθεση σε πυρηνική εγκατάσταση του Ιράν από τις 13 Ιουνίου.

“Overnight, we deepened the strike on the nuclear site in Isfahan and in western Iran. On the screen, you can see the site where reconversion of enriched uranium takes place. This is the stage following enrichment in the process of developing a nuclear weapon. We had already… pic.twitter.com/UbWO3M8PBV

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 21, 2025