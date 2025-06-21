ΙΑΕΑ: Επιβεβαίωσε το ισραηλινό πλήγμα στο Ισφαχάν – Δεν υπάρχει κίνδυνος για διαρροή ραδιενέργειας

Η Διεθνής Υπηρεσία Ατομικής Ενέργειας (IAEA) επιβεβαίωσε ότι επλήγη το εργοστάσιο κατασκευής φυγοκεντρητών στον πυρηνικό σταθμό του Ισφαχάν στο Ιράν, σε μία από τις τελευταίες επιθέσεις του ισραηλινού στρατού.
Ο Γενικός Διευθυντής της ΙΑΕΑ, Ραφαέλ Γκρόσι, δήλωσε πως το πλήγμα στο εργοστάσιο που βρίσκεται στην ιρανική πόλη αποτελεί την τρίτη επίθεση σε πυρηνική εγκατάσταση του Ιράν από τις 13 Ιουνίου.
“Overnight, we deepened the strike on the nuclear site in Isfahan and in western Iran. On the screen, you can see the site where reconversion of enriched uranium takes place. This is the stage following enrichment in the process of developing a nuclear weapon. We had already… pic.twitter.com/UbWO3M8PBV
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 21, 2025
«Γνωρίζουμε πολύ καλά αυτήν την εγκατάσταση. Δεν υπήρχε πυρηνικό υλικό στον συγκεκριμένο χώρο και συνεπώς η επίθεση δεν θα έχει ραδιενεργές συνέπειες», ανέφερε ο Γκρόσι σε δήλωση που αναρτήθηκε από την ΙΑΕΑ.
A centrifuge manufacturing workshop has been hit in Esfahan, the third such facility that has been targeted in Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear-related sites over the past week, @rafaelmgrossi said today, citing info available to the IAEA. https://t.co/sYHYXshmwe pic.twitter.com/AdzVTfQ4RT
— IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) June 21, 2025