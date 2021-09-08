Αυτά είναι τα 30 τραγούδια-ύμνοι για τους χίπιδες – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Ο χιπισμός (χίπιδες) ήταν ένα νεανικό κίνημα που αποτέλεσε μέλος του φαινομένου της αντίθετης ή εναλλακτικής κουλτούρας από τα μέσα της δεκαετίας του ’60 έως τα μέσα της δεκαετίας του ’70, το οποίο διαδόθηκε σε πολλές άλλες χώρες.

Του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου

Ο όρος “hippie” προήλθε από τον όρο “hipster” που περιέγραφε εκείνους που ήσαν φανατικοί φίλοι της jazz μουσικής και χρησιμοποιήθηκε για να περιγράφει επίσης και τους “beatniks”, που και αυτοί ονομάσθηκαν έτσι από τα μέσα μαζικής ενημέρωσης, διότι κυρίως ανήκαν στην Beat Generation.

Ένα από τα μότο των χίπιδων ήταν το “Flower Power” και γι’ αυτό στην Ελλάδα τους λέγαμε και “Παιδιά των λουλουδιών”.

Οι χίπιδες ήταν συνέχεια με μια κιθάρα στο χέρι. Έκαναν πηγαδάκια από μικρές ή μεγάλες παρέες και τραγουδούσαν τα κομμάτια που τους εξέφραζαν.

Τριάντα από τα τραγούδια που είχαν γίνει ύμνοι για τους χίπιδες είναι τα εξής:

All You Need Is Love – The Beatles

Almost Cut My Hair – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In – The 5th Dimension

Blowin’ In The Wind – Bob Dylan

Freedom – Richie Havens

Get Together – The Youngbloods

Give Peace A Chance – John Lennon

Going Up The Country – Canned Heat

I Got You Babe – Sonny & Cher

Imagine – John Lennon

Incense And Peppermints – Strawberry Alarm Clock

Kumbaya – Joan Baez

Let’s Live For Today – The Grass Roots

Let’s Work Together – Wilbert Harrison

Long-Haired Country Boy – The Charlie Daniels Band

Love The One You’re With – Stephen Stills

Love, Peace And Happiness – The Chambers Brothers

Peace Train – Cat Stevens

Revival – The Allman Brothers Band

San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair) – Scott McKenzie

Something In The Air – Thunderclap Newman

Sunshine Superman – Donovan

The Golden Road (To Unlimited Devotion) – Grateful Dead

The Times They Are A-Changin’ – Bob Dylan

This Land Is Your Land – Woody Guthrie

Time Has Come Today – The Chambers Brothers

Uneasy Rider – The Charlie Daniels Band

Universal Soldier – Buffy Sainte-Marie

What the World Needs Now Is Love – Jackie DeShannon

We Shall Overcome – Pete Seeger