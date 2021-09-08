Αυτά είναι τα 30 τραγούδια-ύμνοι για τους χίπιδες – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Ο χιπισμός (χίπιδες) ήταν ένα νεανικό κίνημα που αποτέλεσε μέλος του φαινομένου της αντίθετης ή εναλλακτικής κουλτούρας από τα μέσα της δεκαετίας του ’60 έως τα μέσα της δεκαετίας του ’70, το οποίο διαδόθηκε σε πολλές άλλες χώρες.
Του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου
Ο όρος “hippie” προήλθε από τον όρο “hipster” που περιέγραφε εκείνους που ήσαν φανατικοί φίλοι της jazz μουσικής και χρησιμοποιήθηκε για να περιγράφει επίσης και τους “beatniks”, που και αυτοί ονομάσθηκαν έτσι από τα μέσα μαζικής ενημέρωσης, διότι κυρίως ανήκαν στην Beat Generation.
Ένα από τα μότο των χίπιδων ήταν το “Flower Power” και γι’ αυτό στην Ελλάδα τους λέγαμε και “Παιδιά των λουλουδιών”.
Οι χίπιδες ήταν συνέχεια με μια κιθάρα στο χέρι. Έκαναν πηγαδάκια από μικρές ή μεγάλες παρέες και τραγουδούσαν τα κομμάτια που τους εξέφραζαν.
Τριάντα από τα τραγούδια που είχαν γίνει ύμνοι για τους χίπιδες είναι τα εξής:
All You Need Is Love – The Beatles
Almost Cut My Hair – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In – The 5th Dimension
Blowin’ In The Wind – Bob Dylan
Freedom – Richie Havens
Get Together – The Youngbloods
Give Peace A Chance – John Lennon
Going Up The Country – Canned Heat
I Got You Babe – Sonny & Cher
Imagine – John Lennon
Incense And Peppermints – Strawberry Alarm Clock
Kumbaya – Joan Baez
Let’s Live For Today – The Grass Roots
Let’s Work Together – Wilbert Harrison
Long-Haired Country Boy – The Charlie Daniels Band
Love The One You’re With – Stephen Stills
Love, Peace And Happiness – The Chambers Brothers
Peace Train – Cat Stevens
Revival – The Allman Brothers Band
San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair) – Scott McKenzie
Something In The Air – Thunderclap Newman
Sunshine Superman – Donovan
The Golden Road (To Unlimited Devotion) – Grateful Dead
The Times They Are A-Changin’ – Bob Dylan
This Land Is Your Land – Woody Guthrie
Time Has Come Today – The Chambers Brothers
Uneasy Rider – The Charlie Daniels Band
Universal Soldier – Buffy Sainte-Marie
What the World Needs Now Is Love – Jackie DeShannon
We Shall Overcome – Pete Seeger