Βρετανία: Νεκρά όλα τα μέλη του πληρώματος του ελικοπτέρου του Βασιλικού Ναυτικού που συνετρίβη στο Ντέβον – ΦΩΤΟ

Όλα τα μέλη του πληρώματος του ελικοπτέρου του Βασιλικού Πολεμικού Ναυτικού της Βρετανίας έχασαν τη ζωή τους στη συντριβή κατά τη διάρκεια εκπαιδευτικής άσκησης νωρίς το πρωί της Τετάρτης, στο Ντέβον στη νοτιοδυτική Αγγλία. Το Υπουργείο Άμυνας επιβεβαίωσε το τραγικό περιστατικό, ενώ οι αρχές διερευνούν τα αίτια της συντριβής.

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Βρετανία, Ελικόπτερο, συντριβή
πηγή: Tom Wren/SWNS
ΣΥΝΟΨΗ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ

Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Τα 3 μέλη πληρώματος του Βασιλικού Πολεμικού Ναυτικού της Βρετανίας έχασαν τη ζωή τους στη συντριβή ελικοπτέρου στη νοτιοδυτική Αγγλία.
  • Το δυστύχημα συνέβη κατά τη διάρκεια άσκησης εκπαίδευσης λίγο πριν τις 04:00 τα ξημερώματα της Τετάρτης 3 Ιουνίου κοντά στο Σούρτον του Ντέβον.
  • Εκπρόσωπος του Ναυτικού δήλωσε: «Με βαθιά θλίψη, είμαστε σε θέση να επιβεβαιώσουμε ότι τρία μέλη του Βασιλικού Πολεμικού Ναυτικού έχασαν τη ζωή τους…».

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Και τα 3 μέλη πληρώματος του ελικοπτέρου του Βασιλικού Πολεμικού Ναυτικού της Βρετανίας έχασαν τη ζωή τους στη συντριβή του αεροσκάφους το πρωί της Τετάρτης στη νοτιοδυτική Αγγλία, ανακοίνωσε το υπουργείο Άμυνας.

«Με βαθιά θλίψη, είμαστε σε θέση να επιβεβαιώσουμε ότι τρία μέλη του Βασιλικού Πολεμικού Ναυτικού έχασαν τη ζωή τους κατά τη διάρκεια άσκησης εκπαίδευσης με ελικόπτερο λίγο πριν τις 04:00 τα ξημερώματα (τοπική ώρα) Τετάρτη 3 Ιουνίου κοντά στο Σούρτον του Ντέβον», δήλωσε εκπρόσωπος του Ναυτικού.

 

Δείτε φωτογραφίες από το σημείο της συντριβής

 

 

 

 

 

 

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