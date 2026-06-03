Βρετανία: Νεκρά όλα τα μέλη του πληρώματος του ελικοπτέρου του Βασιλικού Ναυτικού που συνετρίβη στο Ντέβον – ΦΩΤΟ

Και τα 3 μέλη πληρώματος του ελικοπτέρου του Βασιλικού Πολεμικού Ναυτικού της Βρετανίας έχασαν τη ζωή τους στη συντριβή του αεροσκάφους το πρωί της Τετάρτης στη νοτιοδυτική Αγγλία, ανακοίνωσε το υπουργείο Άμυνας.
«Με βαθιά θλίψη, είμαστε σε θέση να επιβεβαιώσουμε ότι τρία μέλη του Βασιλικού Πολεμικού Ναυτικού έχασαν τη ζωή τους κατά τη διάρκεια άσκησης εκπαίδευσης με ελικόπτερο λίγο πριν τις 04:00 τα ξημερώματα (τοπική ώρα) Τετάρτη 3 Ιουνίου κοντά στο Σούρτον του Ντέβον», δήλωσε εκπρόσωπος του Ναυτικού.
— Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) June 3, 2026
Δείτε φωτογραφίες από το σημείο της συντριβής
Earlier today, a Royal Navy helicopter believed to be a Merlin, has crashed in a field near an A-road in Devon and left completely destroyed.
Pictures from the scene showed the burnt-out wreckage of the aircraft, which crash-landed in a field before bursting into flames:… pic.twitter.com/hueBw7LF0R
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 3, 2026
Remains of the Merlin MK4 crash. https://t.co/CaGKngaNe1 pic.twitter.com/6cAKcu0hiA
— Britsky (@TBrit90) June 3, 2026
A Royal Navy helicopter (AgustaWestland Merlin HC4, tail number ZJ119) has crashed into a field at Sourton Down near the A30 in Devon, triggering a large emergency response and local road closures, with the MOD confirming as investigators probe the early‑morning crash. #UK https://t.co/rPfHUumIwp pic.twitter.com/oW1vexxhr9
— GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) June 3, 2026
Royal Navy “Merlin” HC.4 ZJ131 has gone down in a field in Devon earlier today. MoD yet to confirm status of the crew 😬
Per flight tracking data, likely flying as “SWORD01” alongside a second helicopter that was “SWORD02”.
Photo via @plymouthplus pic.twitter.com/RI1Dn728Di
— DefenceGeek 🇬🇧 (@DefenceGeek) June 3, 2026
UK Defence Ministry:
‘It is with deep sadness that we can confirm three members of the Royal Navy have died during a helicopter training exercise on Wednesday 3 June near Sourton, Devon.’ https://t.co/h7UFQ16IcD pic.twitter.com/IIIcEBZqkT
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 3, 2026