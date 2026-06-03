Βρετανία: Νεκρά όλα τα μέλη του πληρώματος του ελικοπτέρου του Βασιλικού Ναυτικού που συνετρίβη στο Ντέβον – ΦΩΤΟ

Και τα 3 μέλη πληρώματος του ελικοπτέρου του Βασιλικού Πολεμικού Ναυτικού της Βρετανίας έχασαν τη ζωή τους στη συντριβή του αεροσκάφους το πρωί της Τετάρτης στη νοτιοδυτική Αγγλία, ανακοίνωσε το υπουργείο Άμυνας.

«Με βαθιά θλίψη, είμαστε σε θέση να επιβεβαιώσουμε ότι τρία μέλη του Βασιλικού Πολεμικού Ναυτικού έχασαν τη ζωή τους κατά τη διάρκεια άσκησης εκπαίδευσης με ελικόπτερο λίγο πριν τις 04:00 τα ξημερώματα (τοπική ώρα) Τετάρτη 3 Ιουνίου κοντά στο Σούρτον του Ντέβον», δήλωσε εκπρόσωπος του Ναυτικού.

Earlier today, a Royal Navy helicopter believed to be a Merlin, has crashed in a field near an A-road in Devon and left completely destroyed.

Pictures from the scene showed the burnt-out wreckage of the aircraft, which crash-landed in a field before bursting into flames:… pic.twitter.com/hueBw7LF0R

— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 3, 2026