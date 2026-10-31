Στενά του Ορμούζ: Πλήγμα από άγνωστο βλήμα σε δεξαμενόπλοιο μεταφοράς πετρελαίου

Συναγερμός σήμανε στα Στενά του Ορμούζ, έπειτα από πλήγμα που δέχθηκε δεξαμενόπλοιο μεταφοράς αργού πετρελαίου από άγνωστο βλήμα κατά την έξοδό του από το στρατηγικής σημασίας θαλάσσιο πέρασμα.

Το περιστατικό γνωστοποίησε η βρετανική υπηρεσία ασφάλειας της ναυσιπλοΐας UKMTO, η οποία ανέφερε ότι, σύμφωνα με επαληθευμένη πηγή, το πλήγμα σημειώθηκε ενώ το πλοίο ολοκλήρωνε τη διέλευσή του από τα Στενά του Ορμούζ.

Iranian aligned media have published an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) produced video purporting to show a tanker with smoke rising from near its superstructure that “exploded” while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on what the IRGC calls an “unauthorized route.” The IRGC says it is the third vessel struck today and offers no further details. The background may be the coast of Oman, but the location, date and ship can’t be confirmed from the short video.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center has reported two incidents in the last 24 hours. In one, a small boat attached two explosive devices to a tanker’s hull about 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman, causing an engine room fire. Reuters, citing maritime security sources, identified the tanker as the Panama flagged Louise 1 and the devices as limpet mines. The IRGC attributes its claimed strikes to sea mines, which U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says is false.

— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 30, 2026