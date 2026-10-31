Στενά του Ορμούζ: Πλήγμα από άγνωστο βλήμα σε δεξαμενόπλοιο μεταφοράς πετρελαίου

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Στενά του Ορμούζ
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Συναγερμός σήμανε στα Στενά του Ορμούζ, έπειτα από πλήγμα που δέχθηκε δεξαμενόπλοιο μεταφοράς αργού πετρελαίου από άγνωστο βλήμα κατά την έξοδό του από το στρατηγικής σημασίας θαλάσσιο πέρασμα.

Το περιστατικό γνωστοποίησε η βρετανική υπηρεσία ασφάλειας της ναυσιπλοΐας UKMTO, η οποία ανέφερε ότι, σύμφωνα με επαληθευμένη πηγή, το πλήγμα σημειώθηκε ενώ το πλοίο ολοκλήρωνε τη διέλευσή του από τα Στενά του Ορμούζ.

Οι αρμόδιες αρχές έχουν ξεκινήσει έρευνα, προκειμένου να εξακριβώσουν τις συνθήκες του περιστατικού και την προέλευση του βλήματος.

Τέλος, η UKMTO απηύθυνε σύσταση προς τα εμπορικά πλοία που κινούνται στην ευρύτερη περιοχή να επιδεικνύουν αυξημένη προσοχή, μετά το περιστατικό.

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