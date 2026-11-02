Ιράν: Μπαράζ εκρήξεων στη νήσο Κεσμ – Αναφορές για υπερπτήσεις αεροσκαφών

Πέντε εκρήξεις ακούστηκαν στη νήσο Κεσμ του Ιράν, σύμφωνα με το επίσημο ιρανικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων IRNA.
Several explosions were heard from the direction of the sea in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Lengeh on Monday, the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency reported.
The cause of the explosions was not immediately clear, according to the report.
— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 2, 2026
Όπως μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο, κάτοικοι του νησιού ανέφεραν ότι είδαν δύο αεροσκάφη να πετούν πάνω από την περιοχή.
🚨🇮🇷 BREAKING: DRAMATIC FOOTAGE emerging from Iran’s Qeshm Island reportedly captures powerful explosions rocking the strategically vital island in the Strait of Hormuz, amid reports of strikes targeting air defence positions. https://t.co/J7Z6m4uexU
— Apex Vanguard (@Apex_Intel24) November 2, 2026