Ιράν: Μπαράζ εκρήξεων στη νήσο Κεσμ – Αναφορές για υπερπτήσεις αεροσκαφών

Πέντε εκρήξεις ακούστηκαν στη νήσο Κεσμ του Ιράν, σύμφωνα με το επίσημο ιρανικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων IRNA.

Several explosions were heard from the direction of the sea in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Lengeh on Monday, the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency reported.

The cause of the explosions was not immediately clear, according to the report.

— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 2, 2026