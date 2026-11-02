Ιράν: Μπαράζ εκρήξεων στη νήσο Κεσμ – Αναφορές για υπερπτήσεις αεροσκαφών

Πέντε εκρήξεις ακούστηκαν στη νήσο Κεσμ του Ιράν, σύμφωνα με το επίσημο ιρανικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων IRNA. Όπως μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο, κάτοικοι του νησιού ανέφεραν ότι είδαν δύο αεροσκάφη να πετούν πάνω από την περιοχή.

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Ιράν: Μπαράζ εκρήξεων στη νήσο Κεσμ
ΣΥΝΟΨΗ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ

Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Μπαράζ εκρήξεων σημειώθηκε στη νήσο Κεσμ του Ιράν.
  • Πέντε εκρήξεις ακούστηκαν στην περιοχή, σύμφωνα με το επίσημο ιρανικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων IRNA.
  • Όπως μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο, κάτοικοι του νησιού ανέφεραν ότι είδαν δύο αεροσκάφη να πετούν πάνω από την περιοχή.

Το κείμενο κάθε σύνοψης ελέγχεται από δημοσιογράφους του ENIKOS

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS ως προτιμώμενη πηγή στη Google

Πέντε εκρήξεις ακούστηκαν στη νήσο Κεσμ του Ιράν, σύμφωνα με το επίσημο ιρανικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων IRNA.

Όπως μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο, κάτοικοι του νησιού ανέφεραν ότι είδαν δύο αεροσκάφη να πετούν πάνω από την περιοχή.

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS στην Google
Ακολουθήστε το ENIKOS στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.

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