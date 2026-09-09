Συρία: Η αεράμυνα αναχαίτισε πυραύλους κοντά στην Ιορδανία

Πυραύλους που εντοπίστηκαν στον εναέριο χώρο πάνω από την πόλη Ιρμπίντ, κοντά στα σύνορα με την Ιορδανία, αναχαίτισε η συριακή αεράμυνα, όπως μετέδωσε η κρατική τηλεόραση της Συρίας.
Air defences have intercepted missiles in northern Jordan.
The interceptions happened in the city of Irbid about 70km north of the capital, Amman.
Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall reports. pic.twitter.com/KaNhZAvGOr
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 8, 2026
🇯🇴🇮🇷 Video circulating from Jordan shows a dense wave of missiles lighting up the night sky while interceptors scramble to knock them down one after another.
RT describes the barrage as coming from Iran’s IRGC.
Separate reports claim some rounds reached Jordanian airbases,…
— London Baithead (@londonbaithead) September 8, 2026
Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει αποσαφηνιστεί η προέλευση των πυραύλων, ενώ παραμένει άγνωστο εάν είχαν ως πιθανό στόχο την Ιορδανία.
#Breaking
💥Missiles intercepted in the skies over #Irbid, northern Jordan #Iran | #Jordan @clashreport
📍Iranian missiles are targeting U.S. bases in Jordan.https://t.co/TcRsPdo3Wh pic.twitter.com/oSYTaNKRic
— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) September 8, 2026