Συρία: Η αεράμυνα αναχαίτισε πυραύλους κοντά στην Ιορδανία

Η συριακή αεράμυνα αναχαίτισε πυραύλους που εντοπίστηκαν στον εναέριο χώρο πάνω από την πόλη Ιρμπίντ, κοντά στα σύνορα με την Ιορδανία, σύμφωνα με την κρατική τηλεόραση της Συρίας. Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει αποσαφηνιστεί η προέλευση των πυραύλων, ούτε εάν είχαν ως πιθανό στόχο την Ιορδανία.

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  • Η συριακή αεράμυνα αναχαίτισε πυραύλους που εντοπίστηκαν στον εναέριο χώρο πάνω από την πόλη Ιρμπίντ, κοντά στα σύνορα με την Ιορδανία, όπως μετέδωσε η κρατική τηλεόραση της Συρίας.
  • Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει αποσαφηνιστεί η προέλευση των πυραύλων.
  • Παραμένει άγνωστο εάν είχαν ως πιθανό στόχο την Ιορδανία.

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Πυραύλους που εντοπίστηκαν στον εναέριο χώρο πάνω από την πόλη Ιρμπίντ, κοντά στα σύνορα με την Ιορδανία, αναχαίτισε η συριακή αεράμυνα, όπως μετέδωσε η κρατική τηλεόραση της Συρίας.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει αποσαφηνιστεί η προέλευση των πυραύλων, ενώ παραμένει άγνωστο εάν είχαν ως πιθανό στόχο την Ιορδανία.

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS στην Google
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