Σεισμός 6,5 Ρίχτερ στην Ιάβα της Ινδονησίας

Ένας σεισμός μεγέθους 6,5 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ έπληξε το Σάββατο την Ιάβα της Ινδονησίας, σύμφωνα με το Γερμανικό Ερευνητικό Κέντρο για τις Γεωεπιστήμες (GFZ). Η δόνηση είχε μεγάλο εστιακό βάθος, στα 398 χιλιόμετρα.

EN
ΕΠΙΜΕΛΕΙΑ
ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΗ
ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΑ ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ

Διεθνή Νέα

Ινδονησία
ΣΥΝΟΨΗ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ

Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Σεισμός μεγέθους 6,5 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε το Σάββατο στην Ιάβα της Ινδονησίας.
  • Η δόνηση καταγράφηκε σύμφωνα με το Γερμανικό Ερευνητικό Κέντρο για τις Γεωεπιστήμες (GFZ).
  • Το εστιακό βάθος της δόνησης υπολογίζεται στα 398 χιλιόμετρα, κατατάσσοντάς την στους σεισμούς μεγάλου εστιακού βάθους.

Το κείμενο κάθε σύνοψης ελέγχεται από δημοσιογράφους του ENIKOS

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS ως προτιμώμενη πηγή στη Google

Σεισμός μεγέθους 6,5 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε το Σάββατο στην Ιάβα της Ινδονησίας, σύμφωνα με το Γερμανικό Ερευνητικό Κέντρο για τις Γεωεπιστήμες (GFZ).

Το εστιακό βάθος της δόνησης υπολογίζεται στα 398 χιλιόμετρα, κατατάσσοντάς την στους σεισμούς μεγάλου εστιακού βάθους.

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS στην Google
Ακολουθήστε το ENIKOS στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ