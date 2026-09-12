Σεισμός 6,5 Ρίχτερ στην Ιάβα της Ινδονησίας

Σεισμός μεγέθους 6,5 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε το Σάββατο στην Ιάβα της Ινδονησίας, σύμφωνα με το Γερμανικό Ερευνητικό Κέντρο για τις Γεωεπιστήμες (GFZ).

Το εστιακό βάθος της δόνησης υπολογίζεται στα 398 χιλιόμετρα, κατατάσσοντάς την στους σεισμούς μεγάλου εστιακού βάθους.

🌍 M6.6 earthquake, 115 km NNE of Teluknaga, Banten, Indonesia.

At 358.6 km deep, this was a deep-focus event, so shaking and surface impacts are expected to be limited compared with a shallow quake of the same magnitude.

It is the only earthquake recorded in the region over… pic.twitter.com/cuzZtVwq5J

— GeoShake | Community Seismic Network (@geoshake_ai) September 11, 2026