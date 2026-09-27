Μακελειό σε Γιοχάνεσμπουργκ και Κέιπ Τάουν: 27 νεκροί και 26 τραυματίες έπειτα από πυροβολισμούς σε μπαρ – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Άνδρες οπλισμένοι με τυφέκια και πιστόλια πραγματοποίησαν αιματηρές επιθέσεις σε μπαρ στο Γιοχάνεσμπουργκ και το Κέιπ Τάουν της Νότιας Αφρικής, με αποτέλεσμα τον θάνατο 27 ανθρώπων και τον τραυματισμό 26. Η τοπική αστυνομία έχει εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για τη σύλληψη των υπόπτων, των οποίων τα κίνητρα παραμένουν άγνωστα.

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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Αιματηρές επιθέσεις σε μπαρ σε Γιοχάνεσμπουργκ και Κέιπ Τάουν άφησαν πίσω τους 27 νεκρούς και 26 τραυματίες το βράδυ του Σαββάτου.
  • Στο Γιοχάνεσμπουργκ, 17 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και 15 τραυματίστηκαν από ενόπλους με τυφέκια ΑΚ-47 και πιστόλια που εισέβαλαν σε μπαρ, αρπάζοντας κινητά τηλέφωνα προτού διαφύγουν.
  • Ματωμένη ήταν η νύχτα και στο Κέιπ Τάουν, όπου άλλοι 10 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και 11 τραυματίστηκαν σε περιστατικό με πυρά σε χώρο διασκέδασης κοντά στην πόλη.

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Άνδρες οπλισμένοι με τυφέκια ΑΚ-47 και πιστόλια σκότωσαν το βράδυ του Σαββάτου (25/06), 17 ανθρώπους και τραυμάτισαν άλλους 15 σε μπαρ στο δυτικό τμήμα του Γιοχάνεσμπουργκ, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της τοπικής αστυνομίας.

«Φαίνεται πως έκαναν σωματική έρευνα σε ορισμένους πελάτες, από τους οποίους άρπαξαν τα κινητά τους τηλέφωνα προτού διαφύγουν με δύο αυτοκίνητα αγνώστων στοιχείων», αναφέρεται από την αστυνομία, η οποία διευκρίνισε ότι το περιστατικό με τα πυρά σημειώθηκε γύρω στις 21:30 τοπική ώρα (22:30 ώρα Ελλάδος) και έχει εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για τη σύλληψη των υπόπτων, τα κίνητρα των οποίων, όπως ανέφερε, παραμένουν άγνωστα.

Ματωμένη επίθεση και στο Κέιπ Τάουν

Άλλοι 10 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και 11 τραυματίστηκαν επίσης σε περιστατικό με πυρά σε δήμο κοντά στο Κέιπ Τάουν τη νύχτα του Σαββάτου προς σήμερα Κυριακή, ανακοίνωσε η τοπική αστυνομία. Οπλισμένοι άνδρες μπήκαν σε χώρο διασκέδασης στην Λουάντλ στη 01:46 τοπική ώρα (02:46 ώρα Ελλάδος) και “άνοιξαν πυρ σε πελάτες”, διευκρίνισε η νοτιοαφρικανική αστυνομία.

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