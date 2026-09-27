Μακελειό σε Γιοχάνεσμπουργκ και Κέιπ Τάουν: 27 νεκροί και 26 τραυματίες έπειτα από πυροβολισμούς σε μπαρ – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Άνδρες οπλισμένοι με τυφέκια ΑΚ-47 και πιστόλια σκότωσαν το βράδυ του Σαββάτου (25/06), 17 ανθρώπους και τραυμάτισαν άλλους 15 σε μπαρ στο δυτικό τμήμα του Γιοχάνεσμπουργκ, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της τοπικής αστυνομίας.

«Φαίνεται πως έκαναν σωματική έρευνα σε ορισμένους πελάτες, από τους οποίους άρπαξαν τα κινητά τους τηλέφωνα προτού διαφύγουν με δύο αυτοκίνητα αγνώστων στοιχείων», αναφέρεται από την αστυνομία, η οποία διευκρίνισε ότι το περιστατικό με τα πυρά σημειώθηκε γύρω στις 21:30 τοπική ώρα (22:30 ώρα Ελλάδος) και έχει εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για τη σύλληψη των υπόπτων, τα κίνητρα των οποίων, όπως ανέφερε, παραμένουν άγνωστα.

Άλλοι 10 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και 11 τραυματίστηκαν επίσης σε περιστατικό με πυρά σε δήμο κοντά στο Κέιπ Τάουν τη νύχτα του Σαββάτου προς σήμερα Κυριακή, ανακοίνωσε η τοπική αστυνομία. Οπλισμένοι άνδρες μπήκαν σε χώρο διασκέδασης στην Λουάντλ στη 01:46 τοπική ώρα (02:46 ώρα Ελλάδος) και “άνοιξαν πυρ σε πελάτες”, διευκρίνισε η νοτιοαφρικανική αστυνομία.

#sapsGP [GAUTENG POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT AFTER 17 PEOPLE KILLED IN WEDELA TAVERN SHOOTING]

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for eight unidentified armed men following a deadly shooting at a tavern in Extension 3, Wedela, West Rand District, on Saturday, 26 September 2026, at approximately 21:30.

It is alleged that patrons were drinking inside and outside the tavern when the suspects arrived and opened fire on those outside. The suspects then entered the tavern and continued shooting at patrons inside. The suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols. They allegedly searched some patrons and took their cellphones before fleeing the scene in two unidentified motor vehicles. Two vehicles were also set alight during the incident.

A total of 17 people, comprising 13 males and four females, were shot and killed during the incident. Emergency Medical Services declared all 17 victims dead at the scene. Fifteen other victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to medical facilities for further medical treatment.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Gauteng police have mobilised a team of detectives and other specialised units to trace and apprehend the suspects.

Police have opened 17 counts of murder, 15 counts of attempted murder and two counts of malicious damage to property.

No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact the #CrimeStop Line on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the #MySAPSApp. ML

https://t.co/8n4tEXuRsd

— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 27, 2026