Προειδοποίηση των ΗΠΑ για πιθανές επιθέσεις σε αεροδρόμια της Σαουδικής Αραβίας – Περιορισμοί στις μετακινήσεις Αμερικανών

Η αμερικανική πρεσβεία στο Ριάντ εξέδωσε προειδοποίηση για πιθανές επιθέσεις σε αεροδρόμια της Σαουδικής Αραβίας, επιβάλλοντας παράλληλα περιορισμούς στις μετακινήσεις του προσωπικού της και καλώντας τους Αμερικανούς πολίτες να είναι ιδιαίτερα προσεκτικοί. Η Γενική Αρχή Πολιτικής Αεροπορίας της Σαουδικής Αραβίας παρέτεινε την αναστολή λειτουργίας του διεθνούς αεροδρομίου «King Khalid» στο Ριάντ έως το Σάββατο, ενώ άλλα αεροδρόμια λειτουργούσαν με καθυστερήσεις ή ακυρώσεις πτήσεων.

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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Η αμερικανική πρεσβεία στο Ριάντ εξέδωσε προειδοποίηση για πιθανές επιθέσεις σε αεροδρόμια της Σαουδικής Αραβίας, επιβάλλοντας περιορισμούς στις αεροπορικές μετακινήσεις του προσωπικού της.
  • Η Γενική Αρχή Πολιτικής Αεροπορίας της Σαουδικής Αραβίας παρέτεινε έως το Σάββατο την αναστολή λειτουργίας του διεθνούς αεροδρομίου «King Khalid» στο Ριάντ.
  • Η πρεσβεία κάλεσε τους Αμερικανούς πολίτες να επιδεικνύουν «εξαιρετική προσοχή» στα αεροδρόμια της Σαουδικής Αραβίας, ενώ τα αεροδρόμια γειτονικών χωρών παρέμεναν σε λειτουργία.

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Προειδοποίηση για πιθανές επιθέσεις σε αεροδρόμια της Σαουδικής Αραβίας εξέδωσε η αμερικανική πρεσβεία στο Ριάντ, επιβάλλοντας παράλληλα περιορισμούς στις αεροπορικές μετακινήσεις του προσωπικού της και καλώντας τους Αμερικανούς πολίτες να επιδείξουν ιδιαίτερη προσοχή.

Σε ανακοίνωση ασφαλείας που δημοσιεύθηκε την Πέμπτη, η πρεσβεία ανέφερε ότι οι υπάλληλοι της αμερικανικής κυβέρνησης χρειάζονται πλέον ειδική άδεια για να χρησιμοποιήσουν οποιοδήποτε αεροδρόμιο στο βασίλειο.

Παράλληλα, η Γενική Αρχή Πολιτικής Αεροπορίας της Σαουδικής Αραβίας παρέτεινε έως το Σάββατο την αναστολή λειτουργίας του διεθνούς αεροδρομίου «King Khalid» στο Ριάντ.

Σύμφωνα με την αμερικανική πρεσβεία, τα διεθνή αεροδρόμια «King Abdulaziz» στην Τζέντα και «King Fahd» στο Νταμάμ, όπου βρίσκεται η έδρα της πετρελαϊκής εταιρείας Aramco, λειτουργούσαν με καθυστερήσεις και ακυρώσεις πτήσεων.

Η πρεσβεία κάλεσε τους Αμερικανούς πολίτες να επιδεικνύουν «εξαιρετική προσοχή» εφόσον χρησιμοποιούν τα αεροδρόμια της χώρας, προτείνοντας ως εναλλακτικές λύσεις τις μετακινήσεις με ιδιωτικό αυτοκίνητο, τρένο ή λεωφορείο.

Αντίθετα, τα αεροδρόμια στο Μπαχρέιν, την Ιορδανία, το Ομάν, το Κατάρ και τα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα παρέμεναν σε λειτουργία, σύμφωνα με την ίδια ανακοίνωση.

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