Προειδοποίηση των ΗΠΑ για πιθανές επιθέσεις σε αεροδρόμια της Σαουδικής Αραβίας – Περιορισμοί στις μετακινήσεις Αμερικανών

Προειδοποίηση για πιθανές επιθέσεις σε αεροδρόμια της Σαουδικής Αραβίας εξέδωσε η αμερικανική πρεσβεία στο Ριάντ, επιβάλλοντας παράλληλα περιορισμούς στις αεροπορικές μετακινήσεις του προσωπικού της και καλώντας τους Αμερικανούς πολίτες να επιδείξουν ιδιαίτερη προσοχή.

Σε ανακοίνωση ασφαλείας που δημοσιεύθηκε την Πέμπτη, η πρεσβεία ανέφερε ότι οι υπάλληλοι της αμερικανικής κυβέρνησης χρειάζονται πλέον ειδική άδεια για να χρησιμοποιήσουν οποιοδήποτε αεροδρόμιο στο βασίλειο.

Παράλληλα, η Γενική Αρχή Πολιτικής Αεροπορίας της Σαουδικής Αραβίας παρέτεινε έως το Σάββατο την αναστολή λειτουργίας του διεθνούς αεροδρομίου «King Khalid» στο Ριάντ.

Σύμφωνα με την αμερικανική πρεσβεία, τα διεθνή αεροδρόμια «King Abdulaziz» στην Τζέντα και «King Fahd» στο Νταμάμ, όπου βρίσκεται η έδρα της πετρελαϊκής εταιρείας Aramco, λειτουργούσαν με καθυστερήσεις και ακυρώσεις πτήσεων.

Η πρεσβεία κάλεσε τους Αμερικανούς πολίτες να επιδεικνύουν «εξαιρετική προσοχή» εφόσον χρησιμοποιούν τα αεροδρόμια της χώρας, προτείνοντας ως εναλλακτικές λύσεις τις μετακινήσεις με ιδιωτικό αυτοκίνητο, τρένο ή λεωφορείο.

Αντίθετα, τα αεροδρόμια στο Μπαχρέιν, την Ιορδανία, το Ομάν, το Κατάρ και τα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα παρέμεναν σε λειτουργία, σύμφωνα με την ίδια ανακοίνωση.

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 15, 2026)

U.S. citizens are reminded to follow the guidance of national alerts released by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense via cellular broadcast. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia following recent missile and UAV attacks on airports in the Kingdom.

Saudia Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh through October 17. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam are operational with some delays and cancellations.

U.S. citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations, and travel disruptions. Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport.

Private car, train, and bus options may provide alternatives to air travel to or from Saudi Arabia. Below are some transportation resources for your consideration. Please confirm availability and schedules directly with the providers.

– Saudi Arabia Railways: https://t.co/aXJ0z4Qcwy

– SAT Transportation: https://t.co/WP25alCywq

– SAPTCO: https://t.co/ZadKUfSCgq

International airports in neighboring countries of Bahrain (BAH), Jordan (AMM), Oman (MCT), Qatar (DOH), and the United Arab Emirates (AUH, DXB, SHJ) remain operational. Please confirm status directly with airports.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior continues to warn that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones, and their impact sites, exposes you to legal liability.” U.S. citizens have been detained for not adhering to these regulations, including taking photos of government buildings, airports, and impact sites. Visitors and residents are subject to local laws while in Saudi Arabia.

Read more: https://t.co/52Lx7ujeng

— U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) October 15, 2026