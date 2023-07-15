Πέθανε η 30χρονη μητέρα που έδινε μάχη με τον καρκίνο – Τα βίντεο στο TikTok που ράγισαν καρδιές

διεθνή

Πέθανε η 30χρονη μητέρα που έδινε μάχη με τον καρκίνο – Τα βίντεο στο TikTok που ράγισαν καρδιές

Συγκλονίζει το βίντεο της Χάλεϊ Ολντόζιλ, της γυναίκας και μητέρας που μοιράστηκε τη ζωή της στο TikTok έπειτα από τη διάγνωση καρκίνου των ωοθηκών σταδίου IIIC, η οποία πέθανε σε ηλικία μόλις 30 ετών.

Ο σύζυγος της Ολντόζιλ, ο Τέϊλορ, ο οποίος επίσης εμφανίζεται στα viral βίντεο, ανακοίνωσε τα σπαρακτικά νέα την Παρασκευή σε μια μακροσκελή δήλωση στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης. «Με απίστευτη θλίψη σας λέω ότι η γλυκιά μου Χέιλι απεβίωσε. Δεν μπορώ να περιγράψω το μέγεθος της στενοχώριας και της θλίψης που βιώνω εγώ ο ίδιος και ολόκληρη η οικογένειά μας. Ποτέ δεν ήξερα ότι η καρδιά μου μπορούσε να πονέσει σωματικά. Δεν έχω δει ποτέ κάποιον να παλεύει τόσο σκληρά για να ζήσει. Η αγάπη της για μένα, τον Weston, την οικογένειά της & τους φίλους της είναι αυτό που την κράτησε όρθια τόσα χρόνια, ειδικά τους τελευταίους 8 μήνες».


Το ζευγάρι από το Τέξας ήταν αγαπημένοι από το λύκειο και γνωρίστηκαν το 2008. Η Χάλει διαγνώστηκε με καρκίνο σε τελικό στάδιο στα τέλη του 2015, λίγες εβδομάδες πριν από το γάμο τους. Το 2019, καλωσόρισαν τον γιο τους, Ουέστον, 4 ετών σήμερα, μέσω παρένθετης μητέρας.

“Είμαι τόσο ευλογημένος που είχα τη Χέιλι μέρος της ζωής μου για 16 χρόνια. Ήταν πραγματική τιμή μου να την φροντίζω”, συνέχισε ο Τέιλορ στη δήλωσή του την Παρασκευή.
Σε ένα συγκλονιστικό βίντεο του Μαΐου, η νοσοκόμα στον ξενώνα που διέμενε η Χέιλι για να έχει την απαραίτητη φροντίδα, έδωσε στον μικρό Ουέστον ένα αρκουδάκι με τον καρδιακό παλμό της μητέρας του. Η εταιρεία του ξενώνα έδωσε και στον Τέιλορ ένα τυπωμένο αντίγραφο της ηχογράφησης του καρδιακού παλμού της.

@taylorodlozil 5/4/2023 Haley is stil fighting. Haley’s hospice nurse and hospice company got Weston a Build-A-Bear with Haley’s heart beat. Then they got me a printed copy of a recording of Haley’s heart beat. I control my emotions pretty well but this one got to me. We are so thankful for Marcie and Devotion Hospice. These are really meaningful gifts! #cancer #grief #sad #cry #sick #love #heart #family #jesus #memories #death #fyp ♬ Eyes Wide Open – Tony Anderson

 

@taylorodlozil 7/8/2023 Haley is still fighting. Haley’s hospice nurse, Marcie, as well as Chris and Kelli Shook put together a book about Haley for Weston to always have. As hard as it is with what we are going through as a family, it warms my heart to see people rise to the occasion to do an act of kindness for someone else. We are so grateful to have this book. #cancer #love #cry #family #memories #grief #fyp ♬ Ariana – Tony Anderson

@taylorodlozil

2/10/2023 Haley is still fighting hard but definitely getting weaker by the day. She has good days and bad days. We are looking forward to a family trip coming up to Park City. #cancer #grief #love #pain #mother #family #update #child #jesus #hospice #fight #fyp

♬ original sound – Taylor Odlozil

@taylorodlozil

It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away. I cannot begin to describe the amount of heart ache & grief myself & our entire family is experiencing. I never knew my heart could physically hurt. Ive never seen someone fight so hard to live. Her love for me, Weston, her family, & her friends is what has kept her going for so many years, especially the last 8 months. Im so blessed to have had Haley a part of my life for 16 years. It has been my true honor to take care of her. I am so grateful for the lessons I have learned from Haley. As the husband I have seen every moment. The happy ones & the sad ones. One thing I can tell you, she suffered greatly fighting this disease that slowly tore her body apart for the last 8 years. The thought of her being completely healed in a body with no pain & no scars in heaven makes me so incredibly happy for her but so overwhelmingly sad Im not there to see it. My fear of death is so much less knowing I will get to see her one day completely healed. I cannot wait for that day. Im so thankful I got to see Haley fulfill her life purpose of becoming a mom. She was an incredible mother. My heart breaks most for Weston. I dont think he will ever fully understand what he meant to Haley. He was everything to her. I love you Haley. More than I can put into words. You are a part of who I am and I will never stop loving you. I cant wait to see you again. Thank you to all our friends & family for so much support & prayers for so long. Because of who Haley is, her story has exploded across the world. Ive received emails & messages from people from just about every country. She has changed so many people & brought awareness to this terrible disease. Im so proud of that. She always said she didnt want her suffering to be wasted. Haley wanted people to learn from her. I would say she accomplished that! So due to the large following Haley has developed, I will not be sharing the funeral arrangements. Any friends & family that need the information please message me or any of my close friends. I have also decided I will not be posting on social media for a while. I need some time to process with my son.

♬ Gratitude – Brandon Lake

