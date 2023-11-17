Σεισμός 6,9 βαθμών στις Φιλιππίνες – Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

Σεισμός μεγέθους 6,9 βαθμών σημειώθηκε σήμερα στο νησί Μιντανάο στις Φιλιππίνες, ανακοίνωσε το Γερμανικό Ερευνητικό Κέντρο Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ).
Ο σεισμός είχε εστιακό βάθος 10 χιλιομέτρων, πρόσθεσε η ίδια πηγή.
#Earthquake (#lindol) possibly felt 1 min 31 sec ago in #Philippines. Felt it? Tell us via:
⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet.
— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 17, 2023
Λόγω του σεισμού, εκδόθηκε προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι.
‼🌊TSUNAMI ALERT
‼🌊TSUNAMI ALERT

Following the #earthquake (#lindol) M7.0 occurred 27 km S of #Glan (#Philippines) 11 min ago (local time 16:14:12). Move away from the coast and reach a higher place. Follow national authorities' directives.
— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 17, 2023