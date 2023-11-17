Σεισμός 6,9 βαθμών στις Φιλιππίνες – Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

διεθνή

Σεισμός σεισμογράφος

Σεισμός μεγέθους 6,9 βαθμών σημειώθηκε σήμερα στο νησί Μιντανάο στις Φιλιππίνες, ανακοίνωσε το Γερμανικό Ερευνητικό Κέντρο Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ).

Ο σεισμός είχε εστιακό βάθος 10 χιλιομέτρων, πρόσθεσε η ίδια πηγή.

Λόγω του σεισμού, εκδόθηκε προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι.

