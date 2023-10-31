Σεισμός 6,3 Ρίχτερ στις ακτές της Χιλής

διεθνή

Σεισμός

Σεισμός μεγέθους 6,3 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε κοντά στις ακτές της κεντρικής Χιλής.

Ο κίνδυνος για τσουνάμι αξιολογείται αλλά ήδη υπάρχουν συστάσεις να μετακινηθούν σε μεγαλύτερο υψόμετρο οι κάτοικοι παράκτιων περιοχών όπως το Βαλενάρ.

Σύμφωνα με το γερμανικό Γεωδυναμικό Ινστιτούτο (GFZ), ο σεισμός ήταν σε βάθος 10 χιλιομέτρων (6,21 μίλια).

 

15:03 , Τρίτη 31 Οκτωβρίου 2023

