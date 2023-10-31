Σεισμός 6,3 Ρίχτερ στις ακτές της Χιλής

Σεισμός μεγέθους 6,3 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε κοντά στις ακτές της κεντρικής Χιλής.

Ο κίνδυνος για τσουνάμι αξιολογείται αλλά ήδη υπάρχουν συστάσεις να μετακινηθούν σε μεγαλύτερο υψόμετρο οι κάτοικοι παράκτιων περιοχών όπως το Βαλενάρ.

‼🌊TSUNAMI ALERT Following the #earthquake ( #sismo ) M6.6 occurred 65 km W of #Vallenar ( #Chile ) 10 min ago (local time 09:33:43). Move away from the coast and reach a higher place. Follow national authorities’ directives. Updates at the links provided below👇 pic.twitter.com/P1PZAycSDO

Σύμφωνα με το γερμανικό Γεωδυναμικό Ινστιτούτο (GFZ), ο σεισμός ήταν σε βάθος 10 χιλιομέτρων (6,21 μίλια).

#Earthquake (#sismo) possibly felt 7 sec ago in #Chile (detected from @SismoDetector). Felt it? Tell us via:

— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 31, 2023