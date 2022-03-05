Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Πλήθος κόσμου συγκεντρωμένο στην Τιφλίδα

06:06 , Σάββατο 05 Μαρτίου 2022

διεθνή

Τον γύρο του κόσμου κάνουν οι εικόνες και τα βίντεο από την Τιφλίδα, με χιλιάδες Γεωργιανούς να έχουν βγει στους δρόμους μία κίνηση συμπαράστασης στην Ουκρανία. Άνθρωποι κάθε ηλικίας διαδηλώνουν στους δρόμους της Τιφλίδας κρατώντας σημαίες της Ουκρανίας.

 

 

 

Μοιράσου το:
σχολίασε κι εσύ
Ροή
Lifestyle
Κοινωνία
Πολιτική
21 λεπτά πριν

Τζεφ Μοντάνα: Η όλο νόημα ανάρτησή της μετά τις δηλώσεις του Αλέξη Κούγια

45 λεπτά πριν

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Πλήθος κόσμου συγκεντρωμένο στην Τιφλίδα

1 ώρα πριν

Καιρός: Επιδείνωση με καταιγίδες και χιόνια – Η θερμοκρασία θα σημειώσει πτώση

2 ώρες πριν

Μαίρη Συνατσάκη: Η επική ανάρτησή – απάντηση στον Αλέξη Κούγια μετά την απορία του για το...

10 ώρες πριν

Η δήλωση της Ρένας Μόρφη που θα συζητηθεί: Ζήτησα την άδεια του άνδρα μου για να πω ανοιχτά ότι...

10 ώρες πριν

Άκης Πετρετζίκης: Πώς γιόρτασε τα πρώτα του γενέθλια ως πατέρας

1 ώρα πριν

Καιρός: Επιδείνωση με καταιγίδες και χιόνια – Η θερμοκρασία θα σημειώσει πτώση

3 ώρες πριν

Πάτρα: Η ημέρα που έπαθε ανακοπή η Τζωρτζίνα στο “μικροσκόπιο” – Τι θα καταθέσουν γιατροί...

5 ώρες πριν

Θεσσαλονίκη: Σκοτώθηκε 40χρονος στην προσπάθεια του να ξεφύγει από αστυνομικό έλεγχο

14 ώρες πριν

Δένδιας: Το ελληνικό κομβόι πέρασε τα σύνορα Ουκρανίας-Μολδαβίας

16 ώρες πριν

Πλεύρης: Οι ανεμβολίαστοι υγειονομικοί δεν πρέπει να παραμείνουν στο ΕΣΥ – Προετοιμάζουμε...

17 ώρες πριν

Νίκος Δένδιας: Τυπική χειραψία με τον Τσαβούσογλου στις Βρυξέλλες

περισσότερα
06:06 , Σάββατο 05 Μαρτίου 2022

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Πλήθος κόσμου συγκεντρωμένο στην Τιφλίδα

Τον γύρο του κόσμου κάνουν οι εικόνες και τα βίντεο από την Τιφλίδα, με χιλιάδες Γεωργιανούς ν...
05:27 , Σάββατο 05 Μαρτίου 2022

Ουκρανία: Η ανθρωπιστική κρίση σε νέα συνεδρίαση του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ

Το Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας του Οργανισμού Ηνωμένων Εθνών θα συνεδριάσει για μια ακόμη φορά κατεπει...
05:04 , Σάββατο 05 Μαρτίου 2022

Ουκρανία: Υπό πολιορκία το στρατηγικής σημασίας λιμάνι της Μαριούπολης

Το στρατηγικής σημασίας λιμάνι της Μαριούπολης, στην ανατολική Ουκρανία, βρίσκεται υπό πολιορκ...
03:26 , Σάββατο 05 Μαρτίου 2022

Η Βόρεια Κορέα εκτόξευσε τουλάχιστον έναν «πύραυλο άγνωστου τύπου»

Η Βόρεια Κορέα προχώρησε στην εκτόξευση τουλάχιστον ενός «πυραύλου άγνωστου τύπου», ανακοίνωσε...
02:40 , Σάββατο 05 Μαρτίου 2022

Γερμανία: Σενάριο για διεθνή μεσολάβηση της Μέρκελ στον πόλεμο της Ουκρανίας

Η Γερμανία ψάχνει τρόπο να μπει στις διαπραγματεύσεις της Ουκρανίας διεθνής διαμεσολαβητής. Ο ...
02:20 , Σάββατο 05 Μαρτίου 2022

Μεξικό: Νέα δολοφονία δημοσιογράφου – Είναι η έκτη από την αρχή της χρονιάς

Δημοσιογράφος δολοφονήθηκε χθες Παρασκευή στο Μεξικό, σε πολιτεία δοκιμαζόμενη από έξαρση της ...
01:50 , Σάββατο 05 Μαρτίου 2022

Ουκρανία: Ο Ζελένσκι θα απευθυνθεί σήμερα στη Γερουσία των ΗΠΑ

Ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι θα απευθύνει ομιλία σήμερα στα μέλη της Γερουσίας...
00:40 , Σάββατο 05 Μαρτίου 2022

Στέιτ Ντιπάρμεντ σε πρεσβείες: Μην αναπαράγετε το tweet της πρεσβείας του Κιέβου για...

Επείγον μήνυμα σε όλες τις πρεσβείες των ΗΠΑ στην Ευρώπη έστειλε το Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ, ζητώντα...
00:26 , Σάββατο 05 Μαρτίου 2022

ΗΠΑ: Το CNN και το καναδικό CBS διακόπτουν τη μετάδοσή τους στη Ρωσία

Το αμερικανικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο CNN θα διακόψει τη μετάδοσή του στη Ρωσία, όπως ανακοίνωσε απ...
00:10 , Σάββατο 05 Μαρτίου 2022

Ιταλία: Κατασχέθηκε το πολυτελές σκάφος του Ρώσου μεγιστάνα Αλεξέι Μορντάσοφ

Η ιταλική αστυνομία κατέσχεσε το γιοτ του Αλεξέι Μορντάσοφ, του πλουσιότερου ανθρώπου της Ρωσί...
ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΑ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ
1 ημέρα πριν

Δένδιας: Καταβάλλουμε κάθε δυνατή προσπάθεια για να...

1 ημέρα πριν

Ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας στο “Ενώπιος Ενωπίω” – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

1 ημέρα πριν

Μητσοτάκης: Έρχεται «επιταγή ακρίβειας» για τους πιο...

Ενημερωθείτε πρώτοι με τον τρόπο που θέλετε.