Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Πλήθος κόσμου συγκεντρωμένο στην Τιφλίδα

Τον γύρο του κόσμου κάνουν οι εικόνες και τα βίντεο από την Τιφλίδα, με χιλιάδες Γεωργιανούς να έχουν βγει στους δρόμους μία κίνηση συμπαράστασης στην Ουκρανία. Άνθρωποι κάθε ηλικίας διαδηλώνουν στους δρόμους της Τιφλίδας κρατώντας σημαίες της Ουκρανίας.

In #Tbilisi, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in support of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/qwGqLCwycy

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 4, 2022