Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Οι ουκρανικές δυνάμεις ανακατέλαβαν την Μπούτσα

Οι ουκρανικές δυνάμεις ανακατέλαβαν την πόλη Μπούτσα, κοντά στο Κίεβο, ανακοίνωσε ο δήμαρχoς της πόλης σήμερα, ενώ συνεχίζεται ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία.

Bucha was fully liberated yday by🇺🇦army, said mayor of this town to the west from Kyiv.

Today locals from Ivankiv in the north of Kyiv Oblast said that Russians retreated.

General Staff reported about dozens of Russian vehicles destroyed near Kyiv.https://t.co/e4MPEaskhS pic.twitter.com/YDx4uphIBc

