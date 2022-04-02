Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Οι ουκρανικές δυνάμεις ανακατέλαβαν την Μπούτσα

02:57 , Σάββατο 02 Απριλίου 2022

διεθνή

Οι ουκρανικές δυνάμεις ανακατέλαβαν την πόλη Μπούτσα, κοντά στο Κίεβο, ανακοίνωσε ο δήμαρχoς της πόλης σήμερα, ενώ συνεχίζεται ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία.

«Η 31η Μαρτίου θα γραφεί στην ιστορία της πόλης μας … ως η ημέρα απελευθέρωσής της από τις ρωσικές (δυνάμεις)» ανέφερε ο δήμαρχος Ανατόλι Φεντόρουκ σε ένα βίντεο που φαίνεται ότι έχει γυριστεί έξω από το δημαρχείο της Μπούτσα.

