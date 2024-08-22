Κόλαση φωτιάς σε λιμάνι της Ρωσίας – Ουκρανική επίθεση σε δεξαμενές καυσίμων – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

διεθνή

ΦΩΤΙΑ ΡΩΣΙΑ

Πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε σήμερα στο ρωσικό λιμάνι Καφκάζ, στη νότια περιοχή του Κρασνοντάρ στη Ρωσία, μετά από μια ουκρανική επίθεση σε οχηματαγωγό που ήταν φορτωμένο με δεξαμενές καυσίμων, ανακοίνωσαν οι τοπικές αρχές.

Η επέκταση της πυρκαγιάς και οποιεσδήποτε πιθανές απώλειες αξιολογούνται επί του παρόντος, αναφέρεται στην ανακοίνωση.

Αρκετά ρωσικά μέσα ενημέρωσης δημοσίευσαν φωτογραφίες και βίντεο που φαίνεται να απεικονίζουν την πυρκαγιά και πυκνό μαύρο καπνό που υψώνεται από το λιμάνι. Το Reuters δεν μπόρεσε να επαληθεύσει άμεσα τα βίντεο.

