Κόλαση φωτιάς σε λιμάνι της Ρωσίας – Ουκρανική επίθεση σε δεξαμενές καυσίμων – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε σήμερα στο ρωσικό λιμάνι Καφκάζ, στη νότια περιοχή του Κρασνοντάρ στη Ρωσία, μετά από μια ουκρανική επίθεση σε οχηματαγωγό που ήταν φορτωμένο με δεξαμενές καυσίμων, ανακοίνωσαν οι τοπικές αρχές.
Η επέκταση της πυρκαγιάς και οποιεσδήποτε πιθανές απώλειες αξιολογούνται επί του παρόντος, αναφέρεται στην ανακοίνωση.
The AFUstruck a ferry loaded with railroad tankers full of fuel at Port #Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, Russia. In the still-frame image below, you can clearly see the railroad tankers on the deck of the ferry and the ferry’s bow to the far right.
I don’t think they will be fixing… pic.twitter.com/ZtPKCF1zNn
— OSINT (Uri Kikaski) 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@UKikaski) August 22, 2024
Αρκετά ρωσικά μέσα ενημέρωσης δημοσίευσαν φωτογραφίες και βίντεο που φαίνεται να απεικονίζουν την πυρκαγιά και πυκνό μαύρο καπνό που υψώνεται από το λιμάνι. Το Reuters δεν μπόρεσε να επαληθεύσει άμεσα τα βίντεο.
Ukrainian Defence Forces dealt a strike on a ferry with fuel tanks in the port “Kavkaz” in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Territory, leading to the closure of the Crimean Bridge. The ferry is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/fnhHxJctZv
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) August 22, 2024
The Russian ro/ro ferry Conro Trader is ablaze in the port of Kavkaz after a successful Ukrainian Navy Neptune cruise missile strike.
The ferry was reportedly carrying fuel tankers. pic.twitter.com/A4ZitQG6QC
— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 22, 2024