Κόλαση φωτιάς σε λιμάνι της Ρωσίας – Ουκρανική επίθεση σε δεξαμενές καυσίμων – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε σήμερα στο ρωσικό λιμάνι Καφκάζ, στη νότια περιοχή του Κρασνοντάρ στη Ρωσία, μετά από μια ουκρανική επίθεση σε οχηματαγωγό που ήταν φορτωμένο με δεξαμενές καυσίμων, ανακοίνωσαν οι τοπικές αρχές.

Η επέκταση της πυρκαγιάς και οποιεσδήποτε πιθανές απώλειες αξιολογούνται επί του παρόντος, αναφέρεται στην ανακοίνωση.

The AFUstruck a ferry loaded with railroad tankers full of fuel at Port #Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, Russia. In the still-frame image below, you can clearly see the railroad tankers on the deck of the ferry and the ferry’s bow to the far right.

I don’t think they will be fixing… pic.twitter.com/ZtPKCF1zNn

— OSINT (Uri Kikaski) 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@UKikaski) August 22, 2024