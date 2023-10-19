ΗΠΑ: Συνελήφθησαν 400 άτομα Αμερικανοεβραίων στο Καπιτώλιο – Εισέβαλαν ζητώντας κατάπαυση πυρός στη Γάζα

Την Τετάρτη, η αστυνομία στο Καπιτώλιο, στην Ουάσιγκτον, προχώρησε στη σύλληψη 400 ατόμων μετά από διαμαρτυρίες που πραγματοποίησαν Αμερικανοεβραίοι, τόσο έξω όσο και μέσα στο κτίριο.

Οι διαμαρτυρίες αυτές πραγματοποιήθηκαν με αίτημα να ζητήσει το νομοθετικό σώμα των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών κατάπαυση του πυρός στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας. Μέσα στο κτίριο, πάνω από 20 ραβίνοι προσεύχονταν, συμμετέχοντας στη διαμαρτυρία.

Οι συγκεντρωμένοι τόνιζαν ότι δεν θα φύγουν αν δεν ικανοποιηθεί το αίτημά τους. Ζητούν την ανακωχή σαν πρώτο βήμα «για να σταματήσει η συνεχιζόμενη γενοκτονία από τον ισραηλινό στρατό των πάνω από 2 εκατ. Παλαιστινίων στην πολιορκημένη Γάζα».

Στη διαμαρτυρία είχαν καλέσει οι οργανώσεις Jewish Voice for Peace και If Not Now που είναι υπέρ της ελεύθερης Παλαιστίνης.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of American Jews are holding a sit-in at Congress — and we won’t leave until Congress calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. As thousands of U.S. Jews protest outside, over 350 are inside, including two dozen rabbis, holding prayerful resistance. pic.twitter.com/H0b2ort6fa

Outside of congress, a crowd of thousands of Jews and allies has gathered to support those getting arrested on the inside.

We’re all here to demand an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people, aided and abetted by the U.S. government. pic.twitter.com/LIGYAWxYqt

— Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 18, 2023