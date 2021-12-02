Δύσκολες ώρες για τον Kάρλος Σαντάνα – Εκτάκτως στο νοσοκομείο

17:43 , Πέμπτη 02 Δεκεμβρίου 2021

lifestyle

Ανησυχία για τον θρυλικό Κάρλος Σαντάνα καθώς αναγκάστηκε να ακυρώσει τις εμφανίσεις του στο Λας Βέγκας λόγω προβλήματος υγείας. Το περιστατικό δεν συνδεόταν με κορονοϊό όπως ανακοινώθηκε αρχικά.

 

Στη συνέχεια έγινε γνωστό ότι ο Σαντάνα υπεβλήθη εκτάκτως σε επέμβαση στην καρδιά και πλέον είναι καλά και αναρρώνει. Ως εκ τούτου αναγκάστηκε να ακυρώσει όλες τις προγραμματισμένες εμφανίσεις του στο Λας Βέγκας.

 

 

