Δύσκολες ώρες για τον Kάρλος Σαντάνα – Εκτάκτως στο νοσοκομείο

Ανησυχία για τον θρυλικό Κάρλος Σαντάνα καθώς αναγκάστηκε να ακυρώσει τις εμφανίσεις του στο Λας Βέγκας λόγω προβλήματος υγείας. Το περιστατικό δεν συνδεόταν με κορονοϊό όπως ανακοινώθηκε αρχικά.
UPDATE: Carlos Santana on 12/1 has been cancelled.
Santana had a Non-Covid related situation that has been corrected. He’s recovering and doing fantastic.
Tix purchasers should have received an email with your refund options. If you did not, please contact point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/XhspcezyKp
— House of Blues Las Vegas (@HOBLasVegas) November 30, 2021
Στη συνέχεια έγινε γνωστό ότι ο Σαντάνα υπεβλήθη εκτάκτως σε επέμβαση στην καρδιά και πλέον είναι καλά και αναρρώνει. Ως εκ τούτου αναγκάστηκε να ακυρώσει όλες τις προγραμματισμένες εμφανίσεις του στο Λας Βέγκας.
Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure. We look forward to returning to perform at the House Of Blues in January 2022. pic.twitter.com/8cHcVDjFhv
— Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) December 2, 2021