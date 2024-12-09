Συρία: «Ποτάμι» προσφύγων επιστρέφει στη Δαμασκό έπειτα από την πτώση του Άσαντ – ΦΩΤΟ και ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

διεθνή

ΣΥΡΙΑ

Κατά κύματα επιστρέφουν από την Τουρκία οι Σύροι πρόσφυγες που είχαν εγκαταλείψει τη χώρα προκειμένου να σωθούν από τον εμφύλιο που ταλάνιζε τη χώρα, αλλά και από τη βαρβαρότητα του καθεστώτος Άσαντ.

Συρία: Τα σχέδια του Αμπού Μοχάμεντ αλ-Τζολάνι για την επόμενη μέρα – Τι αποκαλύπτει η συνέντευξη του ηγέτη των ανταρτών στο CNN

Καραβάνια που κάνουν ουρές πολλών χιλιομέτρων έχουν σχηματιστεί στον δρόμο της επιστροφής, με τον κύριο όγκο να κατευθύνεται προς τη Δαμασκό.

Δείτε σχετικές φωτογραφίες

ΣΥΡΙΑ

ΣΥΡΙΑ

Δείτε βίντεο

Σημειώνεται ότι μεγάλος είναι και ο αριθμός των Σύρων που επιστρέφουν από την περιφέρεια της χώρας στην πρωτεύουσα.

Δείτε σχετική ανάρτηση

Στα βίντεο από το Anadolu και άλλες πηγές φαίνονται χιλιάδες αυτοκίνητα μέσα στη νύχτα να έχουν προκαλέσει μποτιλιάρισμα στους δρόμους που οδηγούν από την περιφέρεια της Συρίας στη Δαμασκό.

Δείτε σχετική ανάρτηση

Μοιράσου το:

σχολίασε κι εσύ
περισσότερα
23:58 , Δευτέρα 09 Δεκεμβρίου 2024

Κιρ Στάρμερ: Ανακοίνωσε την αναβάθμιση του ρόλου του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου στη Μέση Ανατολή

Αναβάθμιση του ρόλου του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου στη Μέση Ανατολή, οικονομική ενίσχυση στη Συρία κα...
23:26 , Δευτέρα 09 Δεκεμβρίου 2024

«Λουκέτο» σε επιχείρηση εστίασης από το Υγειονομικό: Εκτός από κεμπάμπ και πατάτες τηγάνιζε και… ποντικούς – ΦΩΤΟ

Μπροστά σε ένα αποτρόπαιο θέαμα βρέθηκαν υπάλληλοι του Υγειονομικού, όταν κλήθηκαν να επισκεφθ...
22:39 , Δευτέρα 09 Δεκεμβρίου 2024

Brian Thompson: Το προφίλ του υπόπτου για τη δολοφονία του CEO της UnitedHealthcare – Είχε στην κατοχή του μανιφέστο κατά των ασφαλιστικών

Σημαντικές είναι οι εξελίξεις στην υπόθεση της δολοφονίας του CEO της UnitedHealthcare, Brian ...
21:09 , Δευτέρα 09 Δεκεμβρίου 2024

Αυστρία: Η κυβέρνηση αίρει το βέτο της στην πλήρη ένταξη Βουλγαρίας και Ρουμανίας στον χώρο Σένγκεν

Η κυβέρνηση της Αυστρίας ανακοίνωσε σήμερα ότι αίρει το βέτο της στην πλήρη ένταξη Βουλγαρίας ...
MUST READ

Οπτική ψευδαίσθηση: Μόνο το 3% των ανθρώπων θα βρει τον λαγό σε 8 δευτερόλεπτα

Μακροζωία: Η προσθήκη 1 τροφής στη διατροφή σας είναι το «κλειδί» για μια μακρά και υγιή ζωή, σύμφωνα με γιατρό

Έκπληκτοι οι αρχαιολόγοι: Ανακάλυψαν τάφο 2.000 ετών δίπλα σε κεντρικό δρόμο – Το μυστηριώδες αγγείο με χαραγμένο ένα περίεργο παρατσούκλι