Συρία: «Ποτάμι» προσφύγων επιστρέφει στη Δαμασκό έπειτα από την πτώση του Άσαντ – ΦΩΤΟ και ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Κατά κύματα επιστρέφουν από την Τουρκία οι Σύροι πρόσφυγες που είχαν εγκαταλείψει τη χώρα προκειμένου να σωθούν από τον εμφύλιο που ταλάνιζε τη χώρα, αλλά και από τη βαρβαρότητα του καθεστώτος Άσαντ.

Καραβάνια που κάνουν ουρές πολλών χιλιομέτρων έχουν σχηματιστεί στον δρόμο της επιστροφής, με τον κύριο όγκο να κατευθύνεται προς τη Δαμασκό.

After 61 years, the Baathist regime falls, marking a new chapter in Syria’s history. Syrians flock to Damascus for a fresh start, with roads jammed as the capital becomes a symbol of hope and change. #news #Syria #Traffic #jammed #capital #Damascus pic.twitter.com/OeACbllImC

Σημειώνεται ότι μεγάλος είναι και ο αριθμός των Σύρων που επιστρέφουν από την περιφέρεια της χώρας στην πρωτεύουσα.

Thousands of Syrians are crossing the Turkish border to return home.

We can worry tomorrow about who governs Syria and how, but for now, let’s celebrate with the Syrian people.

After such a challenging year, seeing Syrians return after years of exile is a precious moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rTxU8IhBY6

