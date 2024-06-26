Ρωσία: Εκτροχιασμός επιβατικής αμαξοστοιχίας στο Κόμι – Αναφορές για τραυματίες

Μια επιβατική αμαξοστοιχία εκτροχιάστηκε σήμερα στην Ρωσία, στην επαρχία Κόμι, που βρίσκεται στο βορειοδυτικό τμήμα της χώρας, ανακοίνωσε η κρατική εταιρεία σιδηροδρόμων.

Το ρωσικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Interfax ανέφερε ότι ο εκτροχιασμός των εννέα βαγονιών είχε ως αποτέλεσμα τον τραυματισμό επιβατών.

Δεν παρείχε λεπτομέρειες για τον αριθμό ή τη σοβαρότητα αυτών των τραυματισμών.

UPDATE: At least 5 people have suffered light injuries after at least 9 carriages of a passenger train derailed in Russia’s Komi region, according to the Mash telegram channel. The bad condition of the tracks may have contributed to the accident. pic.twitter.com/wXVnMZ9tZe

UPDATE: At least 12 people were injured after nine carriages of a passenger train derailed in Komi Republic, Russia, according to the SHOT telegram channel. At least 4 of the injured suffered light injuries. pic.twitter.com/XhgvxsFO6M

🇷🇺 ‼️ In the Russian Republic of Komi, on the Inta-1 – Ugolny section of the Northern Railway, 9 cars of passenger train No. 511 Vorkuta – Novorossiysk derailed, Russian Railways reported.

Information about the victims is being clarified. Train traffic on the section has been… pic.twitter.com/132dbbytvF

— Non Sibi Sed Aliis (@corRUSpondent) June 26, 2024