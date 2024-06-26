Ρωσία: Εκτροχιασμός επιβατικής αμαξοστοιχίας στο Κόμι – Αναφορές για τραυματίες

διεθνή

Ρωσία: Εκτροχιασμός επιβατικής αμαξοστοιχίας στο Κόμι – Αναφορές για τραυματίες

Μια επιβατική αμαξοστοιχία εκτροχιάστηκε σήμερα στην Ρωσία, στην επαρχία Κόμι, που βρίσκεται στο βορειοδυτικό τμήμα της χώρας, ανακοίνωσε η κρατική εταιρεία σιδηροδρόμων.

Το ρωσικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Interfax ανέφερε ότι ο εκτροχιασμός των εννέα βαγονιών είχε ως αποτέλεσμα τον τραυματισμό επιβατών.

Δεν παρείχε λεπτομέρειες για τον αριθμό ή τη σοβαρότητα αυτών των τραυματισμών.

 

Μοιράσου το:

σχολίασε κι εσύ
περισσότερα
19:50 , Τετάρτη 26 Ιουνίου 2024

Θύμα Ρώσων φαρσέρ ο Βρετανός ΥΠΕΞ Ντέιβιντ Κάμερον – Τον είχαν πείσει ότι συνομιλεί με τον Ουκρανό πρώην πρόεδρο Ποροσένκο

Ρώσοι φαρσέρ που συχνά στοχοποιούν άτομα ενδιαφέροντος που κρίνει το ρωσικό κράτος, κυκλοφόρησ...
19:19 , Τετάρτη 26 Ιουνίου 2024

Κένυα: Ο πρόεδρος Ρούτο απέσυρε το φορολογικό νομοσχέδιο – Στους 23 οι νεκροί από τις διαδηλώσεις

Ο πρόεδρος της Κένυας Ουίλιαμ Ρούτο ανακοίνωσε σήμερα την απόσυρση του σχεδίου προϋπολογισμού ...
16:51 , Τετάρτη 26 Ιουνίου 2024

Ζευγάρι σκοτώθηκε σε φρικτά τροχαία δυστυχήματα με διαφορά ημερών: Έπεσαν πάνω στην ίδια εκκλησία

Δύο τροχαία δυστυχήματα που έγιναν στην Αλαμπάμα, με διαφορά λίγων ημερών, έχουν κάνει τους πο...
16:36 , Τετάρτη 26 Ιουνίου 2024

Γερμανία: Υπέκυψε στα τραύματά του ο 20χρονος Philippos Tsanis – Τον είχαν χτυπήσει άγρια 10 άτομα σε πάρκο

Ο 20χρονος Philippos Tsanis, όπως αποδίδουν το όνομά του τα γερμανικά ΜΜΕ, κατέληξε χθες, Τρίτ...
MUST READ

Οπτική ψευδαίσθηση: Μόνο αν είσαι ο Σέρλοκ Χολμς θα βρεις τον γλυκάνισο σε 7 δευτερόλεπτα

Το απρόσμενο σύμπτωμα που συνδέεται με κίνδυνο καρδιακής ανεπάρκειας, σύμφωνα με μελέτη

Απαλλαγείτε από τις δυσάρεστες οσμές του air condition στο αυτοκίνητο σε δευτερόλεπτα με ένα απλό κόλπο

Ειδικός προειδοποιεί όσους χρησιμοποιούν Air Fryer για να μαγειρέψουν φαγητό στο σπίτι – 5 συμβουλές για καλύτερη απόδοση