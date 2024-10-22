Κούβα: Έξι νεκροί εξαιτίας του κυκλώνα Όσκαρ αναφέρει ο πρόεδρος Ντίας – Κανέλ – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Έξι άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους στην Κούβα εξαιτίας του πλήγματος του κυκλώνα Όσκαρ, ανακοίνωσε χθες Δευτέρα ο κουβανός πρόεδρος Μιγκέλ Ντίας-Κανέλ.

Κούβα: Η κυβέρνηση εκτιμά ότι η ηλεκτροδότηση θα αποκατασταθεί το βράδυ της Δευτέρας – Ο τυφώνας «Όσκαρ» έφθασε στα ανατολικά της χώρας

«Δυστυχώς, σύμφωνα με τις προκαταρκτικές πληροφορίες, χάθηκαν έξι ανθρώπινες ζωές στην κοινότητα Σαν Αντόνιο ντελ Σουρ», στην επαρχία Γουαντάναμο (ανατολικά), δήλωσε ο αρχηγός του κράτους κατά τη διάρκεια ομιλίας του που αναμεταδόθηκε απευθείας από την κρατική τηλεόραση.

