Κούβα: Έξι νεκροί εξαιτίας του κυκλώνα Όσκαρ αναφέρει ο πρόεδρος Ντίας – Κανέλ – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Έξι άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους στην Κούβα εξαιτίας του πλήγματος του κυκλώνα Όσκαρ, ανακοίνωσε χθες Δευτέρα ο κουβανός πρόεδρος Μιγκέλ Ντίας-Κανέλ.

«Δυστυχώς, σύμφωνα με τις προκαταρκτικές πληροφορίες, χάθηκαν έξι ανθρώπινες ζωές στην κοινότητα Σαν Αντόνιο ντελ Σουρ», στην επαρχία Γουαντάναμο (ανατολικά), δήλωσε ο αρχηγός του κράτους κατά τη διάρκεια ομιλίας του που αναμεταδόθηκε απευθείας από την κρατική τηλεόραση.

Tropical Storm Oscar lashed Cuba's eastern end as the country slowly restores electricity on the island following a fourth major grid failure in 48 hours. Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees and scattered downed power lines in places, complicating recovery efforts.

Hurricane Oscar makes landfall on the Caribbean Island, bringing strong winds, a powerful storm surge and rain to parts of eastern Cuba

It is a threat to further complicate the government's efforts to reestablish service and restore power

