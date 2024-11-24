Ιορδανία: Η αστυνομία απέκλεισε περιοχή κοντά στην πρεσβεία του Ισραήλ ύστερα από επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

διεθνή

ΙΟΡΔΑΝΙΑ

Η ιορδανική αστυνομία απέκλεισε περιοχή κοντά στην πρεσβεία του Ισραήλ στο Αμμάν τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Κυριακής (24/11), ύστερα από επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς, όπως μεταδίδει το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Reuters επικαλούμενο αυτόπτες μάρτυρες.

Δύο αυτόπτες μάρτυρες ανέφεραν ότι περιπολικά της αστυνομίας και ασθενοφόρα έσπευσαν στη συνοικία Αλ Ράμπια της ιορδανικής πρωτεύουσας, όπου βρίσκεται το κτίριο της ισραηλινής πρεσβείας, αφότου ακούστηκαν σποραδικά πυρά αγνώστου προελεύσεως.

