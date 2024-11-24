Ιορδανία: Η αστυνομία απέκλεισε περιοχή κοντά στην πρεσβεία του Ισραήλ ύστερα από επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Η ιορδανική αστυνομία απέκλεισε περιοχή κοντά στην πρεσβεία του Ισραήλ στο Αμμάν τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Κυριακής (24/11), ύστερα από επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς, όπως μεταδίδει το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Reuters επικαλούμενο αυτόπτες μάρτυρες.
According to Israeli media a gunman opened fire for several minutes on the embassy to Israel in the Al-Rabiah area of #Jordan #Amman
The embassy located at XJVH+X76 #Amman #Jordan has been EMPTY from the Israeli staff for a few months.
The embassy was officially cleared of… pic.twitter.com/5DInFiLj3I
— Love Majewski (@MajewskiLove1) November 24, 2024
Δύο αυτόπτες μάρτυρες ανέφεραν ότι περιπολικά της αστυνομίας και ασθενοφόρα έσπευσαν στη συνοικία Αλ Ράμπια της ιορδανικής πρωτεύουσας, όπου βρίσκεται το κτίριο της ισραηλινής πρεσβείας, αφότου ακούστηκαν σποραδικά πυρά αγνώστου προελεύσεως.
🚨#BREAKING: Heavy gunfire heard near Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan.
Jordanian police have called on residents to stay in their residences as security personnel and police are conducting a search for the suspects after heavy gunfire were heard in the… pic.twitter.com/VUdx2V9pzz
— R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) November 24, 2024