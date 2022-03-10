Χένρι Καβίλ: Ατελείωτο “γλέντι” στο Twitter για το κούρεμά του στην ταινία “Argylle”

04:50 , Πέμπτη 10 Μαρτίου 2022

“Πανικό” προκάλεσαν στα social media οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες του Χένρι Καβίλ από την επερχόμενη ταινία “Argylle”, στην οποία πρωταγωνιστεί μαζί με τη δημοφιλή Βρετανίδα τραγουδίστρια, Ντούα Λίπα.

Το Argylle είναι ένα κατασκοπευτικό θρίλερ του Matthew Vaughn, το οποίο βασίζεται στο ομότιτλο μυθιστόρημα της πρωτοεμφανιζόμενης συγγραφέα, Ellie Conway, και θα μεταδοθεί από το AppleTV+.

Το χτένισμα του “Superman” στις πρώτες φωτογραφίες από τα γυρίσματα της ταινίας είναι το λιγότερο “ιδιαίτερο”, με τους χρήστες του Twitter να μην μπορούν να σταματήσουν να σχολιάζουν τα μαλλιά του Βρετανού ηθοποιού.

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Αρκετοί χρήστες παρατήρησαν ότι ο Χένρι Καβίλ μοιάζει με τον Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ στον Εξολοθρευτή, ενώ πολλοί θυμήθηκαν ότι πριν από μερικά χρόνια ο Βρετανός ηθοποιός είχε αφήσει μουστάκι για τις ανάγκες της ταινίας “Επικίνδυνη αποστολή: Η πτώση”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

