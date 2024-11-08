Άμστερνταμ: Βίαια επεισόδια κατά Ισραηλινών πολιτών – Δύο αεροσκάφη στέλνει ο Νετανιάχου

Ο πρωθυπουργός του Ισραήλ, Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου, ενημερώθηκε την Παρασκευή για τις λεπτομέρειες ενός σοβαρού «πολύ βίαιου περιστατικού» στο Άμστερνταμ, όπου στόχος υπήρξαν Ισραηλινοί πολίτες.

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση από το γραφείο του, ο Νετανιάχου διέταξε άμεση αποστολή δύο αεροσκαφών με σκοπό να προσφέρουν βοήθεια στους πολίτες που βρίσκονται εκεί, εξασφαλίζοντας την ασφάλειά τους και ενισχύοντας τη φροντίδα που απαιτείται στην περίπτωση.

Israel has sent 'rescue planes' to Amsterdam after locals came after and attacked numerous Israeli 'Maccabi Tel Aviv' fans for tearing down Palestinian flags, chanting "F*ck Palestine," and mocking dead children in Gaza, before the Champions' League Match against 'Ajax.'

Israel has sent ‘rescue planes’ to Amsterdam after locals came after and attacked numerous Israeli ‘Maccabi Tel Aviv’ fans for tearing down Palestinian flags, chanting “F*ck Palestine,” and mocking dead children in Gaza, before the Champions’ League Match against ‘Ajax.’

Maccabi Tel Aviv hooligans find out after singing zionist chants and attacking citizens in Amsterdam, they thought they’re in Israel and they can do whatever they want without consequences.

One of them jumped in the river to escape and ended up saying “Free Palestine”😭😂 pic.twitter.com/NlVH2XlGTK

— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) November 8, 2024