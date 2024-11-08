Άμστερνταμ: Βίαια επεισόδια κατά Ισραηλινών πολιτών – Δύο αεροσκάφη στέλνει ο Νετανιάχου

διεθνή

Άμστερνταμ: Βίαια επεισόδια κατά Ισραηλινών πολιτών – Δύο αεροσκάφη στέλνει ο Νετανιάχου

Ο πρωθυπουργός του Ισραήλ, Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου, ενημερώθηκε την Παρασκευή για τις λεπτομέρειες ενός σοβαρού «πολύ βίαιου περιστατικού» στο Άμστερνταμ, όπου στόχος υπήρξαν Ισραηλινοί πολίτες.

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση από το γραφείο του, ο Νετανιάχου διέταξε άμεση αποστολή δύο αεροσκαφών με σκοπό να προσφέρουν βοήθεια στους πολίτες που βρίσκονται εκεί, εξασφαλίζοντας την ασφάλειά τους και ενισχύοντας τη φροντίδα που απαιτείται στην περίπτωση.

