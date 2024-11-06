Αμερικανικές Εκλογές 2024: Ο Τραμπ παρακινεί τους ψηφοφόρους να μείνουν στις ουρές για να ψηφίσουν – «Μείνετε στις θέσεις σας»

Με σχετικές του αναρτήσεις ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ συνεχίζει να παρακινεί τους ψηφοφόρους να μείνουν στην σειρά τους και να ψηφίσουν.

«Μία ώρα ακόμα για να κλείσουν οι κάλπες», ενημερώνει τους ακολούθους του ο υποψήφιος των Ρεπουμπλικάνων που επισημαίνει ότι εφόσον είναι στη σειρά ακόμα και την ώρα που θα λήξει η ψηφοφορία οι αρχές είναι υποχρεωμένες να τους αφήσουν να ψηφίσουν.

Σημειώνεται ότι αναφέρεται στις πολιτείες της Νέας Υόρκης, της Αριζόνας, του Ουισκόνσιν, του Μίσιγκαν και της Άιοβα.

Δείτε τις σχετικές αναρτήσεις

Wisconsin – 1 More Hour! Polls are open until 8:00 PM local. If you are in line by the cutoff they must let you vote. GO NOW and STAY IN LINE! Find your voting location at the link below!https://t.co/czQRkZmr59 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2024

Arizona – 1 More Hour! Polls are open until 7:00 PM local. If you are in line by the cutoff they must let you vote. GO NOW and STAY IN LINE! Find your voting location at the link below!https://t.co/czQRkZmr59 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2024

Michigan – 1 More Hour! Polls are open until 8:00 PM local. If you are in line by the cutoff they must let you vote! GO NOW and STAY IN LINE! Find your voting location at the link below!https://t.co/czQRkZmYUH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2024

New York – 1 More Hour! Polls are open until 9:00 PM local. If you are in line by the cutoff they must let you vote. GO NOW and STAY IN LINE! Find your voting location at the link below! https://t.co/czQRkZmr59 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2024