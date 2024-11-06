Αμερικανικές Εκλογές 2024: Ο Τραμπ παρακινεί τους ψηφοφόρους να μείνουν στις ουρές για να ψηφίσουν – «Μείνετε στις θέσεις σας»

διεθνή

ψηφοφόροι

Με σχετικές του αναρτήσεις ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ συνεχίζει να παρακινεί τους ψηφοφόρους να μείνουν στην σειρά τους και να ψηφίσουν.

Αμερικανικές εκλογές 2024: Εκλογικοί υπάλληλοι στο Μιζούρι σκοτώθηκαν σε πλημμύρα

«Μία ώρα ακόμα για να κλείσουν οι κάλπες», ενημερώνει τους ακολούθους του ο υποψήφιος των Ρεπουμπλικάνων που επισημαίνει ότι εφόσον είναι στη σειρά ακόμα και την ώρα που θα λήξει η ψηφοφορία οι αρχές είναι υποχρεωμένες να τους αφήσουν να ψηφίσουν.

Σημειώνεται ότι αναφέρεται στις πολιτείες της Νέας Υόρκης, της Αριζόνας, του Ουισκόνσιν, του Μίσιγκαν και της Άιοβα.

Δείτε τις σχετικές αναρτήσεις

