Viral στο TikTok η αλλαγή της Προεδρικής Φρουράς – Δείτε το βίντεο με τις 13 εκατ. προβολές

Viral έχει γίνει τις τελευταίες ώρες η αλλαγή της Προεδρικής Φρουράς σε βίντεο που κάνει τον γύρο του διαδικτύου μέσω instagram και TikTok.
Το βίντεο από το κανάλι @geal.travel.and.more της Αλέκας Κοντογιάννη και του Γιώργου Βουτσά, αγγίζει μέχρι στιγμής σχεδόν τις 13 εκατομμύρια προβολές.
Μέσα από το συγκεκριμένο βίντεο δίνεται η δυνατότητα σε εκατομμύρια θεατές απ’ όλο τον κόσμο να έρθουν σε επαφή με το ιδιαίτερο τελετουργικό κατά το οποίο οι Εύζωνες, ντυμένοι με την παραδοσιακή ελληνική φορεσιά και σε απόλυτο συγχρονισμό μεταξύ τους αποτίνουν φόρο τιμής στο Μνημείο του Αγνώστου Στρατιώτη.
Τα μέλη της Προεδρικής Φρουράς είναι συνεχώς παρόντα στο Μνημείο του Αγνώστου Στρατιώτη. Ένα ζευγάρι Ευζώνων, ανεπηρέαστο από καιρικές συνθήκες και άλλους εξωτερικούς παράγοντες, αποδίδει τιμές στους αφανείς πεσόντες των πολεμικών αγώνων του Έθνους όλο το εικοσιτετράωρο.
Η Προεδρική Φρουρά ιδρύθηκε στις 12 Δεκεμβρίου του 1868, αποτελώντας ένα μάχιμο, αλλά ταυτόχρονα και τελετουργικό τμήμα του στρατού. Από την αποκατάσταση της Δημοκρατίας το 1974 μέχρι και σήμερα, η Προεδρική Φρουρά έχει καθαρά τελετουργικό χαρακτήρα. Σε όλα τα χρόνια της ύπαρξής της έχει ως αποστολή την τιμητική φρούρηση του Μνημείου του Αγνώστου Στρατιώτη στο Σύνταγμα.
Η ευζωνική ενδυμασία έχει σημαντική ιστορία και ισχυρό συμβολισμό, αφού αποτελεί στοιχείο της εθνικής μας ταυτότητας και φέρει στοιχεία από τη στολή του Θεόδωρου Κολοκοτρώνη και τις στολές των κλεφτών. Ιδιαίτερο στοιχείο της είναι η παραδοσιακή φουστανέλα με τις 400 πτυχώσεις, που παραπέμπει στα 400 χρόνια της Τουρκοκρατίας. Τα τσαρούχια, που ζυγίζουν από 2.5 έως 3 κιλά, μιμούνται τον ήχο της μάχης, καθώς ο Εύζωνας κινείται.
Δείτε το βίντεο που έγινε viral:
Ezzones of the Presidential Guard. The characteristic symbol of Athens and the whole of Greece At the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, on Vasilissis Sofia Avenue, in the Presidential Palace and on the Acropolis, the Euzones arouse the admiration of all, Greek and foreign visitors to Attica, with their imposing display, their coordinated movements, their haughty stride, but above all with their gaze, a sign of determination and strength. For a century and a half, the iconic Presidential Guard has been the country’s highest honor, a symbol of bravery, bravery and pride in the nation’s struggles for independence. Today’s Euzones only carry out missions of a ceremonial nature and their mission is to honorably protect the institution of the Republic, to honor the dead heroes of the nation and to continue the Euzone tradition. Evzonas tests the limits of his endurance and patience every minute, under any weather conditions and for as long as the ritual he is called to follow requires. Their daily life is governed by strict and precise rules, as is their education. Characteristically, only 50% of soldiers successfully complete the training in order to wear the Evzone uniform. The Euzones are a symbol of world recognition and this is always in their minds when they train, when they walk, when they honor the flag on the Holy Rock for its raising and lowering, when they stand motionless, silent and expressionless at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier. Memorial dedicated to those who gave their lives and fought for the nation, which is guarded 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. #ευζωνες #evzones #evzonesofgreece #προεδρικηφρουρα #proedrikifroura #armygreece #army #athensgreece #αθηνα#Foryou @JVOU