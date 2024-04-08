Viral στο TikTok η αλλαγή της Προεδρικής Φρουράς – Δείτε το βίντεο με τις 13 εκατ. προβολές

Ezzones of the Presidential Guard. The characteristic symbol of Athens and the whole of Greece At the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, on Vasilissis Sofia Avenue, in the Presidential Palace and on the Acropolis, the Euzones arouse the admiration of all, Greek and foreign visitors to Attica, with their imposing display, their coordinated movements, their haughty stride, but above all with their gaze, a sign of determination and strength. For a century and a half, the iconic Presidential Guard has been the country’s highest honor, a symbol of bravery, bravery and pride in the nation’s struggles for independence. Today’s Euzones only carry out missions of a ceremonial nature and their mission is to honorably protect the institution of the Republic, to honor the dead heroes of the nation and to continue the Euzone tradition. Evzonas tests the limits of his endurance and patience every minute, under any weather conditions and for as long as the ritual he is called to follow requires. Their daily life is governed by strict and precise rules, as is their education. Characteristically, only 50% of soldiers successfully complete the training in order to wear the Evzone uniform. The Euzones are a symbol of world recognition and this is always in their minds when they train, when they walk, when they honor the flag on the Holy Rock for its raising and lowering, when they stand motionless, silent and expressionless at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier. Memorial dedicated to those who gave their lives and fought for the nation, which is guarded 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. #ευζωνες #evzones #evzonesofgreece #προεδρικηφρουρα #proedrikifroura #armygreece #army #athensgreece #αθηνα#Foryou @JVOU

