Μήνυμα του 112 στους κατοίκους της περιοχής Ερυθρός Νέας Μάκρης να απομακρυνθούν προς Ραφήνα

Μήνυμα από το 112 εστάλη λίγο μετά τις 5 τα ξημερώματα το οποίο καλεί τους κατοίκους της περιοχής Ερυθρός Νέας Μάκρης, να απομακρυνθούν μέσω της Λεωφόρου Μαραθώνος προς τη Ραφήνα.

⚠️ Activation of 112 – Emergency Number

Wildfire in your area

🆘 If you are in the area of #Erithros #Nea_Makri, evacuate via Marathonos Avenue towards #Rafina.

‼️ Follow the instructions of the Authorities

ℹ️ https://t.co/tg45OiBehz@pyrosvestiki@hellenicpolice https://t.co/KhvsgusnoE

— 112 Greece (@112Greece) August 13, 2024