Μήνυμα του 112 στους κατοίκους της περιοχής Ερυθρός Νέας Μάκρης να απομακρυνθούν προς Ραφήνα

Μήνυμα από το 112 εστάλη λίγο μετά τις 5 τα ξημερώματα το οποίο καλεί τους κατοίκους της περιοχής Ερυθρός Νέας Μάκρης, να απομακρυνθούν μέσω της Λεωφόρου Μαραθώνος προς τη Ραφήνα.
⚠️ Activation of 112 – Emergency Number
Wildfire in your area
🆘 If you are in the area of #Erithros #Nea_Makri, evacuate via Marathonos Avenue towards #Rafina.
‼️ Follow the instructions of the Authorities
ℹ️ https://t.co/tg45OiBehz@pyrosvestiki@hellenicpolice https://t.co/KhvsgusnoE
— 112 Greece (@112Greece) August 13, 2024