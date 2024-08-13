Μήνυμα του 112 στους κατοίκους της περιοχής Ερυθρός Νέας Μάκρης να απομακρυνθούν προς Ραφήνα

κοινωνία

έκτακτο

Μήνυμα από το 112 εστάλη λίγο μετά τις 5 τα ξημερώματα το οποίο καλεί τους κατοίκους της περιοχής Ερυθρός Νέας Μάκρης, να απομακρυνθούν μέσω της Λεωφόρου Μαραθώνος προς τη Ραφήνα.

06:24 , Τρίτη 13 Αυγούστου 2024

Φωτιά στην Αττική: Σηκώθηκαν τα πρώτα 9 εναέρια μέσα

Σύμφωνα με την Πυροσβεστική, έχει δοθεί εντολή να σηκωθούν 3 αεροσκάφη, 6 ελικόπτερα, καθώς κα...
06:02 , Τρίτη 13 Αυγούστου 2024

Φωτιά στην Αττική: Και δεύτερη αναζωπύρωση στον οικισμό Άγιος Εφραίμ της Νέας Μάκρης

Και δεύτερη αναζωπύρωση της μεγάλης φωτιάς που καίει στην Αττική σημειώθηκε στη Νέα Μάκρη λίγο...
05:50 , Τρίτη 13 Αυγούστου 2024

Φωτιά στην Αττική: Πύρινος «εφιάλτης» στη Νέα Μάκρη – Οι φλόγες πάνω από το Κέντρο Υγείας – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Σκηνές «Αποκάλυψης» εκτυλίσσονται αυτή την ώρα στη Νέα Μάκρη με τις φλόγες να καίνε ακριβώς πά...
05:01 , Τρίτη 13 Αυγούστου 2024

Σεισμός 4,3 Ρίχτερ στην Κρήτη

Σεισμός έντασης 4,3 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τα ξημερώματα της Τρίτης, στις 4:35 ...
