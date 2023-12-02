Godzilla Minus One: Ο Bασιλιάς των Tεράτων επέστρεψε καλύτερος από ποτέ

Σε περίπτωση που δεν το έχετε μάθει, υπάρχει μια νέα ταινία Godzilla που κυκλοφορεί από την Παρασκευή 1 Δεκεμβρίου στις κινηματογραφικές αίθουσες. Το όνομα αυτής είναι «Godzilla Minus One» και σύμφωνα με τους σινεφίλ είναι φανταστική. Πρόκειται για την 37η ταινία του franchise και ουσιαστικά για το sequel του πρόσφατου Shin Godzilla.

Το «Godzilla Minus One» είναι του αναγνωρισμένου σκηνοθέτη Takashi Yamazaki και πρωταγωνιστεί ένα all-star ιαπωνικό καστ, με επικεφαλής τους Ryunosuke Kamiki και Minami Hamabe. Αξίζει επίσης να σημειωθεί ότι το Godzilla Minus One είναι κατασκευασμένο από την Toho Co., Ltd., η οποία δημιούργησε τον Godzilla.

Η υπόθεση της ταινίας

Η ταινία διαδραματίζεται αμέσως μετά τον Β’ Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο και τις ρίψεις ατομικών βομβών στη Χιροσίμα και το Ναγκασάκι. Η Ιαπωνία δεν έχει δυνάμεις αυτοάμυνας ή οπλισμό, και η ταινία εξερευνά μια ιστορία για το «τι θα γινόταν αν» ο Godzilla ερχόταν στην Ιαπωνία ενώ αυτή ήταν εντελώς αφοπλισμένη.

Godzilla Minus One: Δείτε το φανταστικό τρέιλερ της ταινίας

Ξετρελαμένοι οι φαν του Godzilla

Οι φαν του Bασιλιά των Tεράτων που πρόλαβαν να δουν ήδη την ταινία έχουν ξετρελαθεί. Μάλιστα αναφέρουν ότι η ταινία έχει το Όσκαρ στο τσεπάκι της.

Πηγή: FOXreport.gr

