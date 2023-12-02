Godzilla Minus One: Ο Bασιλιάς των Tεράτων επέστρεψε καλύτερος από ποτέ

Σε περίπτωση που δεν το έχετε μάθει, υπάρχει μια νέα ταινία Godzilla που κυκλοφορεί από την Παρασκευή 1 Δεκεμβρίου στις κινηματογραφικές αίθουσες. Το όνομα αυτής είναι «Godzilla Minus One» και σύμφωνα με τους σινεφίλ είναι φανταστική. Πρόκειται για την 37η ταινία του franchise και ουσιαστικά για το sequel του πρόσφατου Shin Godzilla.

Το «Godzilla Minus One» είναι του αναγνωρισμένου σκηνοθέτη Takashi Yamazaki και πρωταγωνιστεί ένα all-star ιαπωνικό καστ, με επικεφαλής τους Ryunosuke Kamiki και Minami Hamabe. Αξίζει επίσης να σημειωθεί ότι το Godzilla Minus One είναι κατασκευασμένο από την Toho Co., Ltd., η οποία δημιούργησε τον Godzilla.

Η υπόθεση της ταινίας

Η ταινία διαδραματίζεται αμέσως μετά τον Β’ Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο και τις ρίψεις ατομικών βομβών στη Χιροσίμα και το Ναγκασάκι. Η Ιαπωνία δεν έχει δυνάμεις αυτοάμυνας ή οπλισμό, και η ταινία εξερευνά μια ιστορία για το «τι θα γινόταν αν» ο Godzilla ερχόταν στην Ιαπωνία ενώ αυτή ήταν εντελώς αφοπλισμένη.

Godzilla Minus One: Δείτε το φανταστικό τρέιλερ της ταινίας

Ξετρελαμένοι οι φαν του Godzilla

Οι φαν του Bασιλιά των Tεράτων που πρόλαβαν να δουν ήδη την ταινία έχουν ξετρελαθεί. Μάλιστα αναφέρουν ότι η ταινία έχει το Όσκαρ στο τσεπάκι της.

Godzilla: Minus One Oscar campaign starting right now. Get that big boy a Oscar. pic.twitter.com/hPvXxKtmaj — Gossip Girl (@danthemcmahon) November 30, 2023

Godzilla Minus One cost around 1/15th the production budget of The Marvels and is one of the best-looking disaster movies I’ve ever seen. We are absolutely rinsed when it comes to making these kinds of movies. pic.twitter.com/1IBu1g4y1G — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) November 30, 2023

GODZILLA MINUS ONE is a stunning achievement in Japanese cinema that had me in literal tears at the end. A gripping, fierce, horrific and heartfelt mediation on survivor's guilt and trauma. It has what is potentially the greatest sound mix I've ever heard in Dolby Cinema.

9.5/10 pic.twitter.com/jLWoMZEUaO — Vicente Francisco Garcia 🎃 (@spookyvicente) November 30, 2023

Not even kidding when I say while Oscars don’t matter, GODZILLA MINUS ONE should be given a nomination for Best Picture It’s THAT fucking good pic.twitter.com/lIauNXtkWk — Nick (@NicholasJLevi) November 30, 2023

Godzilla Minus One is like Act One Jurassic Park, Act Two Jaws, and Act Three Dunkirk — Houston Coley (@artwithinpod) November 30, 2023

GODZILLA: MINUS ONE is one of the best films of the year. This is a monster film where the human conflict is just as compelling, if not more so, than the tremendous action sequences. This is emotional, hard-hitting, and simply the best Godzilla movie I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/dfBDNfW76Y — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) November 30, 2023

I saw Godzilla minus one and I all I have to say is that it made me speechless 9.5/10 pic.twitter.com/r0YoUcvSCP — Bustah (@Thomslight) November 30, 2023

Godzilla minus one is fantastic! The scale, scope and raw power of the character has never felt so real. Do your self a favor and see this in theaters. The score and sound design was awe inspiring. pic.twitter.com/HKwDLsqXQx — Jabloobie (@animate_amore) December 1, 2023

Πηγή: FOXreport.gr

