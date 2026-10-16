Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: «Τελειώνει» την Κέιτι Ζακαράια από εκπρόσωπο του Λευκού Οίκου: «Ίσως δεν της ταιριάζει ο ρόλος» – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

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Κέιτι Ζακαράια
πηγή: Χ
Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS ως προτιμώμενη πηγή στη Google

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ανακοίνωσε απόψε ότι είπε στη νέα εκπρόσωπο Τύπου του Λευκού Οίκου, Κέιτ Ζακαράια, ότι θα πρέπει να αναθεωρήσει τον ρόλο της.

«Η Κέιτι έχει αντιμετωπιστεί πολύ άσχημα από τα μέσα ενημέρωσης. Πολύ, πολύ άσχημα. Είναι πολύ άδικο. Τη ρώτησα απλώς: “Είναι αυτό για σένα;”. Είναι καλό άτομο. Θα την αφήσω να πάρει η ίδια αυτή την απόφαση. Της είπα: “Ειλικρινά, αν ήμουν στη θέση σου, θα το ξανασκεφτόμουν”. Ίσως τελικά να μην είναι για εκείνη» ανέφερε ο Τραμπ σε δηλώσεις του έξω από τον Λευκό Οίκο.

 

 

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS στην Google
Ακολουθήστε το ENIKOS στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.

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