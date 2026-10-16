Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: «Τελειώνει» την Κέιτι Ζακαράια από εκπρόσωπο του Λευκού Οίκου: «Ίσως δεν της ταιριάζει ο ρόλος» – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ανακοίνωσε απόψε ότι είπε στη νέα εκπρόσωπο Τύπου του Λευκού Οίκου, Κέιτ Ζακαράια, ότι θα πρέπει να αναθεωρήσει τον ρόλο της.

«Η Κέιτι έχει αντιμετωπιστεί πολύ άσχημα από τα μέσα ενημέρωσης. Πολύ, πολύ άσχημα. Είναι πολύ άδικο. Τη ρώτησα απλώς: “Είναι αυτό για σένα;”. Είναι καλό άτομο. Θα την αφήσω να πάρει η ίδια αυτή την απόφαση. Της είπα: “Ειλικρινά, αν ήμουν στη θέση σου, θα το ξανασκεφτόμουν”. Ίσως τελικά να μην είναι για εκείνη» ανέφερε ο Τραμπ σε δηλώσεις του έξω από τον Λευκό Οίκο.

ZACHARIA IS ON THE WAY OUT ALREADY 👇

Q: Would you have liked to have known that Katie Zacharia didn’t pass the bar?

TRUMP: Katie has been treated very badly by the media. Very very badly. Very unfair. I just asked her, is this for you? And she’s a nice person. I’m going to let her make that decision. Sean Hannity was a little bit tough. Katie is off to a start that, the news has been so nasty to her. I told her, ‘Honestly, if I were you, I would reconsider.’ Maybe it’s not for her

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2026