Κωνσταντινούπολη: Τούρκοι εθνικιστές επιτέθηκαν και προπηλάκισαν Αμερικανούς στρατιώτες

WE PUT A #SACK on the head of an AMERICAN SOLDIER in Istanbul. Once again!

The USA is the murderer of millions and the greatest threat to the oppressed nations.

They cannot freely walk in our lands.

This sack is a response of all the resisting nations!

YANKEE GO HOME!#Çuval pic.twitter.com/8tWGPz9HhJ

— TGB International (@YouthUnionTR) November 2, 2021