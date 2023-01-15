Θλίψη για τον 33χρονο tiktoker που έτρωγε ασυνήθιστα και ληγμένα τρόφιμα – Τα βίντεο με τα περισσότερα views

O TikToker LeJeune γνωστός και ως wafffler69 έφυγε ξαφνικά από τη ζωή στα 33 του χρόνια.

Ο LeJeune, είναι γνωστός στην πλατφόρμα σαν κριτικός φαγητού και δοκιμάζει περίεργα τρόφιμα, με ορισμένα από αυτά, να είναι ληγμένα.

Δείτε τα βίντεο με τα περισσότερα views

@wafffler69 Replying to @lizmars69 I have dipped the Loop into the waters of lake minnetonka #big #fruit #loop #cereal #mschf #food #foodtok @wafffler69 ♬ original sound – wafffler69

@wafffler69 What should I put in the kettle next?? Also, how have you been? I hope your doing good 🥺💛 #hotdog #boil #hebrew #national #hot #dog #food #foodtok ♬ original sound – wafffler69

@wafffler69 Just keep swimming, just keep swimming! #fish #sandwich #fast #food #foodtok #mcdonalds #burgerking #checkers #arbys ♬ original sound – wafffler69

@wafffler69 Take some time this week to better yourself and the others around you 💛💛 #shaq #candy #bar #chocolate #snack #food #foodtok #mr #big #bar ♬ original sound – wafffler69

@wafffler69 This is your sign to remember that you are worth it and you are good enough to be happy with yourself ❤️❤️ #1989 #batman #cereal #breakfast #food #foodtok ♬ original sound – wafffler69

@wafffler69 Text someone you love and remind them that they are loved. We don’t do that enough now adays. #orbitz #orbits #drink #1997 #nostolgia #food #foodtok @Clearly Canadian🧊🍾 ♬ original sound – wafffler69

@wafffler69 Nothing like some cookie cold brew to perk you right up! #irish #coffee #cold #brew #cookie #drinkbakesale @drinkbakesale ♬ original sound – wafffler69

