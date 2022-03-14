Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον εννέα νεκροί σε αεροπορική επιδρομή σε ραδιοτηλεοπτικό πύργο

19:33 , Δευτέρα 14 Μαρτίου 2022

διεθνή

Συνεχίζεται ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία, καθώς οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις σφυροκοπούν ανελέητα ουκρανικές πόλεις.

Τουλάχιστον εννέα άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και άλλοι εννέα τραυματίστηκαν σε αεροπορική επιδρομή σε έναν ραδιοτηλεοπτικό πύργο στην περιφέρεια Ρίβνε, στη βόρεια Ουκρανία, όπως δήλωσε ο κυβερνήτης Βιτάλι Κόβαλ.

«Υπάρχουν ακόμη άνθρωποι κάτω από τα χαλάσματα», ανέφερε σε ανάρτηση στο διαδίκτυο, ενώ τα social media έχουν γεμίσει φωτογραφίες από το σημείο.

Μοιράσου το:
σχολίασε κι εσύ
Ροή
Lifestyle
Κοινωνία
Πολιτική
7 λεπτά πριν

Ο Ρομάν Αμπράμοβιτς στο αεροδρόμιο του Τελ Αβίβ – ΦΩΤΟ

14 λεπτά πριν

Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης: Ενημέρωσε Τσίπρα και Ανδρουλάκη για τη συνάντηση με τον Ερντογάν

20 λεπτά πριν

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ανελέητο σφυροκόπημα κατά του Χάρκοβου

39 λεπτά πριν

Γάμος για πρώην παίκτρια του Survivor – Η πρόβα νυφικού

56 λεπτά πριν

Γενέθλια για τον θρυλικό Neil Sedaka

2 ώρες πριν

Κωστής Σαββιδάκης: Ο σταυρός που κόλλησε στην πλάτη του και το εύρημα στην ακτινογραφία

45 λεπτά πριν

Δολοφονία στην Καβάλα: Ξυλοκόπησε μέχρι θανάτου την γιαγιά του… για ένα ποτήρι νερό –...

1 ώρα πριν

Σταματούν οι εβδομαδιαίες ενημερώσεις για τους εμβολιασμούς – Οι διευκρινίσεις Θεμιστοκλέους

1 ώρα πριν

Δημήτρης Κοντομηνάς: Στην Ύδρα η εξόδιος ακολουθία – Τραγική φιγούρα η κόρη του – ΦΩΤΟ

14 λεπτά πριν

Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης: Ενημέρωσε Τσίπρα και Ανδρουλάκη για τη συνάντηση με τον Ερντογάν

33 λεπτά πριν

Τουρκικές παραβιάσεις την επομένη της συνάντησης Μητσοτάκη-Ερντογάν

2 ώρες πριν

Η Αλεξάνδρα από την Ουκρανία και η Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας

περισσότερα
20:19 , Δευτέρα 14 Μαρτίου 2022

Ο Ρομάν Αμπράμοβιτς στο αεροδρόμιο του Τελ Αβίβ – ΦΩΤΟ

Μετά το τζετ του Ρομάν Αμπράμοβιτς, εθεάθη και ο ίδιος στο Τελ Αβίβ, όπως φαίνεται στις φωτογρ...
20:06 , Δευτέρα 14 Μαρτίου 2022

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ανελέητο σφυροκόπημα κατά του Χάρκοβου

Ανελέητο είναι το σφυροκόπημα των ρωσικών δυνάμεων κατά πόλεων της Ουκρανίας, ενώ ο πόλεμος συ...
20:03 , Δευτέρα 14 Μαρτίου 2022

ΗΠΑ: Μαχαίρωσε τον εραστή της την ώρα του σεξ για να εκδικηθεί για τον θάνατο του Ιρανού...

Γυναίκα τραυμάτισε με μαχαίρι τον άνδρα που γνώρισε σε ιστότοπο γνωριμιών την ώρα που έκαναν σ...
19:58 , Δευτέρα 14 Μαρτίου 2022

Συνάντηση Σολτς με Ερντογάν – Το σταυροπόδι που… άναψε φωτιές

Συνάντηση είχαν ο Τούρκος πρόεδρος Ταγίπ Ερντογάν με τον καγκελάριο της Γερμανίας Όλαφ Σολτς, ...
19:38 , Δευτέρα 14 Μαρτίου 2022

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Η Μόσχα καταγγέλλει βομβαρδισμό αμάχων στο Ντονέτσκ –...

Για 19η ημέρα συνεχίζεται ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία καθώς η Ρωσία συνεχίζει να σφυροκοπά ανελέητ...
19:33 , Δευτέρα 14 Μαρτίου 2022

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον εννέα νεκροί σε αεροπορική επιδρομή σε...

Συνεχίζεται ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία, καθώς οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις σφυροκοπούν ανελέητα ουκρανικές...
18:50 , Δευτέρα 14 Μαρτίου 2022

Νέα ανησυχία για την βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ – Απούσα από σημαντική εκδήλωση για πρώτη...

Νέα ανησυχία προκάλεσε η απουσία της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ από την εκδήλωση για την Ημέρα της Κο...
18:44 , Δευτέρα 14 Μαρτίου 2022

Oυκρανία: Ξεκίνησε η εκκένωση της Μαριούπολης

Το υπουργείο Άμυνας της Ρωσίας ανακοίνωσε ότι έχει ξεκινήσει η μαζική εκκένωση της Μαριούπολης...
18:42 , Δευτέρα 14 Μαρτίου 2022

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Εκρήξεις στον πυρηνικό σταθμό της Ζαπορίζια

Εκρήξεις αναφέρεται ότι σημειώθηκαν στον πυρηνικό σταθμό της Ζαπορίζια, ενώ ο πόλεμος στην Ουκ...
17:52 , Δευτέρα 14 Μαρτίου 2022

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Σενάρια για ταξίδι του Τζο Μπάιντεν στην Ευρώπη

Σκέψεις ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Τζο Μπάιντεν να μεταβεί στην Ευρώπη, έχουν οι αξιωματούχοι στον Λευ...
ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΑ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ
11 ώρες πριν

Ουκρανία: «Ασύλληπτη τραγωδία στη Μαριούπολη»-...

12 ώρες πριν

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Όσα γνωρίζουμε την 19η ημέρα της...

13 ώρες πριν

ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΟ: Ψάχνουν ελπίδα μέσα από τα καταφύγια οι...

Ενημερωθείτε πρώτοι με τον τρόπο που θέλετε.