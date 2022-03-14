Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον εννέα νεκροί σε αεροπορική επιδρομή σε ραδιοτηλεοπτικό πύργο

Συνεχίζεται ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία, καθώς οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις σφυροκοπούν ανελέητα ουκρανικές πόλεις.

Τουλάχιστον εννέα άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και άλλοι εννέα τραυματίστηκαν σε αεροπορική επιδρομή σε έναν ραδιοτηλεοπτικό πύργο στην περιφέρεια Ρίβνε, στη βόρεια Ουκρανία, όπως δήλωσε ο κυβερνήτης Βιτάλι Κόβαλ.

«Υπάρχουν ακόμη άνθρωποι κάτω από τα χαλάσματα», ανέφερε σε ανάρτηση στο διαδίκτυο, ενώ τα social media έχουν γεμίσει φωτογραφίες από το σημείο.

