Πακιστάν: Ισχυρή έκρηξη κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Καράτσι – Αναφορές για τραυματίες – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Ισχυρή έκρηξη κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Καράτσι, στο Πακιστάν, σημειώθηκε το βράδυ της Κυριακής (06/10).
Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες της Tehran Times, τραυματίστηκαν τουλάχιστον 4 άνθρωποι.
#BREAKING
A massive blast outside Karachi Airport in #Pakistan injures at least 4. pic.twitter.com/N6G6UbAZt7
— Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) October 6, 2024
#BREAKING: Suicide Bomber likely blew up near Karachi International Airport in #Pakistan targeting a convoy of foreigners. Major terror attack ahead of the #SCO Heads of Government meeting which is being hosted by Pakistan. Several casualties are being reported. pic.twitter.com/ysiUULNekl
— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 6, 2024
The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army claiming an attack outside of Jinnah International Airport #Karachi #Sindh pic.twitter.com/ags2O7oRTG
— 🦉🦉 (@Info_Balochistn) October 6, 2024