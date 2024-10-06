Πακιστάν: Ισχυρή έκρηξη κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Καράτσι – Αναφορές για τραυματίες – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Ισχυρή έκρηξη κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Καράτσι, στο Πακιστάν, σημειώθηκε το βράδυ της Κυριακής (06/10).

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες της Tehran Times, τραυματίστηκαν τουλάχιστον 4 άνθρωποι.

#BREAKING: Suicide Bomber likely blew up near Karachi International Airport in #Pakistan targeting a convoy of foreigners. Major terror attack ahead of the #SCO Heads of Government meeting which is being hosted by Pakistan. Several casualties are being reported. pic.twitter.com/ysiUULNekl

— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 6, 2024