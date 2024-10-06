Πακιστάν: Ισχυρή έκρηξη κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Καράτσι – Αναφορές για τραυματίες – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

διεθνή

Πακιστάν: Ισχυρή έκρηξη κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Καράτσι – Αναφορές για τραυματίες – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Ισχυρή έκρηξη κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Καράτσι, στο Πακιστάν, σημειώθηκε το βράδυ της Κυριακής (06/10).

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες της Tehran Times, τραυματίστηκαν τουλάχιστον 4 άνθρωποι.

