Ουκρανία: Οι Ρώσοι βομβάρδισαν τον Καθεδρικό στο Χάρκοβο

Οι Ρώσοι βομβάρδισαν τον Καθεδρικό ναό στο Χάρκοβο, όπου, σύμφωνα με το NEXTA είχαν αναζητήσει καταφύγιο γυναίκες και παιδιά. Ευτυχώς, όπως επισημαίνεται κανείς δεν τραυματίστηκε. Η είδηση μεταδίδεται από χρήστες στο twitter, αλλά δεν έχει επιβεβαιωθεί επισήμως ακόμη.
The invaders consider themselves Orthodox, but this did not stop them from shelling the Orthodox Assumption Cathedral in #Kharkiv.
Women and children were sheltering in the church. Fortunately, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/VXzwozwGeL
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 2, 2022
Russian bomb hits Uspensky cathedral in Kharkiv. It is used as a shelter.
This cathedral has survived Soviet power. Even during the Second World War the cathedral remained intact.#StandWithUkraine#StopRussianAgression pic.twitter.com/1s5DdWnYkc
— Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 2, 2022