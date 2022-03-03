Ουκρανία: Οι Ρώσοι βομβάρδισαν τον Καθεδρικό στο Χάρκοβο

05:16 , Πέμπτη 03 Μαρτίου 2022

διεθνή

Οι Ρώσοι βομβάρδισαν τον Καθεδρικό ναό στο Χάρκοβο, όπου, σύμφωνα με το NEXTA είχαν αναζητήσει καταφύγιο γυναίκες και παιδιά. Ευτυχώς, όπως επισημαίνεται κανείς δεν τραυματίστηκε.  Η είδηση μεταδίδεται από χρήστες στο twitter, αλλά δεν έχει επιβεβαιωθεί επισήμως ακόμη.

 

 

05:16 , Πέμπτη 03 Μαρτίου 2022

