Ισχυρός σεισμός 7 Ρίχτερ στη ρωσική χερσόνησο της Καμτσάτκα

Σεισμός μεγέθους 7 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στη χερσόνησο της Καμτσάτκα, στη Ρωσία, με εστιακό βάθος 140 χιλιομέτρων, σύμφωνα με το Ευρωμεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο (EMSC).

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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Ισχυρός σεισμός μεγέθους 7 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στην περιοχή της χερσονήσου της Καμτσάτκα, στη Ρωσία.
  • Το Ευρωμεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο (EMSC) επιβεβαίωσε το μέγεθος του σεισμού.
  • Το εστιακό βάθος του σεισμού υπολογίστηκε στα 140 χιλιόμετρα, σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία του EMSC.

Το κείμενο κάθε σύνοψης ελέγχεται από δημοσιογράφους του ENIKOS

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS ως προτιμώμενη πηγή στη Google

Σεισμός μεγέθους 7 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στην περιοχή της χερσονήσου της Καμτσάτκα, στη Ρωσία, σύμφωνα με το Ευρωμεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο (EMSC).

Το εστιακό βάθος του σεισμού υπολογίστηκε στα 140 χιλιόμετρα, σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία του EMSC.

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS στην Google
Ακολουθήστε το ENIKOS στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.

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