Ισχυρός σεισμός 7 Ρίχτερ στη ρωσική χερσόνησο της Καμτσάτκα

Σεισμός μεγέθους 7 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στην περιοχή της χερσονήσου της Καμτσάτκα, στη Ρωσία, σύμφωνα με το Ευρωμεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο (EMSC).

#Earthquake (#землетрясение) confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M7.0 || 123 km SW of #Vilyuchinsk (Russian Federation) || 8 min ago (local time 15:35:32). Follow the thread for the updates👇 https://t.co/DFth8DoEk5

Το εστιακό βάθος του σεισμού υπολογίστηκε στα 140 χιλιόμετρα, σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία του EMSC.

M6.9-7.0 Earthquake struck near the East Coast of Kamchatka, Russia at 1:36 PM(Depth: 92 miles).

According to the official Pacific Tsunami Warning Center report, there is no tsunami threat to Guam, Rota, Tinian, or Saipan.

#землетрясение – Sismo – Terremoto – Temblor – Russia – Japan

— GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) October 16, 2026