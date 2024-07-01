Γαλλία: Επεισόδια σε διαδηλώσεις κατά της ακροδεξιάς σε πολλές πόλεις – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Μαζικές διαδηλώσεις πραγματοποιούνται από το βράδυ της Κυριακής σε πολλές πόλεις της Γαλλίας, ύστερα από το αποτέλεσμα των εκλογών.
Οι διαδηλωτές αντιτίθενται στην άνοδο της ακροδεξιάς στη χώρα.
Είναι ενδεικτικό ότι σύμφωνα με αστυνομικές πηγές περίπου 4.000 άνθρωποι είχαν συγκεντρωθεί στην Place de la République.
Σε ορισμένες περιπτώσεις σημειώθηκαν επεισόδια μεταξύ των διαδηλωτών και των αστυνομικών δυνάμεων.
