Ραγίζει καρδιές το συγκινητικό βίντεο με μωρό βραδύποδα να βρίσκει ξανά την μητέρα του

Πολλά ζώα νιώθουν συναισθήματα, όπως αγάπη και θλίψη. Ειδικά όταν αφορά τα παιδιά τους τα ζώα θυμίζουν πολύ στις αντιδράσεις τους, τους ανθρώπους.
Το Κέντρο Διάσωσης Jaguar απαθανάτισε μια συγκινητική στιγμή όταν ένα μωρό βραδύποδας επανενώνεται με την μητέρα του. Όταν ένα μωρό βραδύποδας βρεθεί ορφανό ή σε δύσκολη κατάσταση οι οργανώσεις παρεμβαίνουν για να το σώσουν από τυχόν τραυματισμούς, ασθένειες και υποσιτισμό.
Έτσι έγινε και στην περίπτωση του μωρού βραδύποδα που βρέθηκε μόνο του να κλαίει στο έδαφος. Οι υπεύθυνοι της οργάνωσης το εντόπισαν και το μετέφεραν στον κτηνίατρο. Αφού διαπίστωσε ότι ήταν υγιές η ομάδα το μετέφερε κοντά στο σημείο που εντοπίστηκε. Άρχισαν να παίζουν με ηχείο το κλάμα του μωρού και λίγη ώρα αργότερα παρουσιάστηκε η μητέρα του για να το παραλάβει.
@jaguarrescuecenter We are so excited to announce that we were able to reunite this mother and baby 3-fingered sloths (Bradypus variegatus).🦥 On October 10, we received a call from Manzanillo National Park letting us know that they found a baby crying on the floor. We went to his rescue and brought him for a check-up with the vet. Fortunately, he was healthy and didn’t have any injuries. The next day, our team went back to the park with the baby and played his cry on a speaker near the place where he was found. After a while, we spotted a sloth reacting to the sound a few meters away. It took around an hour to make the mom come down, but, finally, she did it. It fills our hearts with love every time we reunite a mom and her baby. #sloth #babysloth #momsloth #slothoftiktok #sloths #3finguersloth #foryou #parati #viral #cutesloth #jaguarrescuecenter #wildlife #costarica ♬ Here Comes the Sun – Relaxing Instrumental Music