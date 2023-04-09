Μοναδικές live εμφανίσεις στο Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

To Rock and Roll Hall of Fame είναι ο παγκόσμιος ναός της μουσικής, είναι ένα πάνθεον στο οποίο έχουν ενταχθεί και εξακολουθεί να εντάσσονται τα σπουδαιότερα ονόματα της σύγχρονης μουσικής και ταυτόχρονα είναι και ένα μουσείο της μουσικής.

Του Ιωσήφ Αβραμόγλου

Το ίδρυμα ιδρύθηκε στις 20 Απριλίου του 1983 από τον Ahmet Ertegun, συνιδρυτή και πρόεδρο της δισκογραφικής εταιρίας Atlantic Records. Η έδρα του ιδρύματος είναι στο κέντρο της πόλης του Cleveland στο Ohio.

Σε όλα αυτά τα χρόνια έχουν λάβει χώρα μερικές ξεχωριστές και ανεπανάληπτες live εμφανίσεις μέσα από τις διάφορες εκδηλώσεις, κυρίως για την ένταξη των σπουδαίων καλλιτεχνών στο πάνθεον της παγκόσμιας μουσικής σκηνής. Παρακάτω θα βρείτε τα βίντεο ορισμένων εξ αυτών των μοναδικών στιγμών.

Bill Withers, Stevie Wonder, John Legend perform “Lean On Me” at the 2015 Induction Ceremony

Chuck Berry With Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Johnny B. Goode

Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Bono and others — “Let It Be”

Prince, Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, Jeff Lynne and others — “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan and others — “I Saw Her Standing There”

Etta James Performs “At Last” at the 1993 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Aretha Franklin and Annie Lennox Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary shows

Blondie performs “Heart of Glass” at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions 2006

U2, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith perform “Because the Night” 25th Anniversary shows

Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith perform at the 1995 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Talking Heads Perform “Psycho Killer” at the 2002 Inductions

Axl Rose and Bruce Springsteen perform “Come Together”

Ray Charles performs “Nature Boy” at the 2000 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Stevie Wonder and John Legend perform “The Way You Make Me Feel” at the 25th Anniversary Concert

Jeff Beck and Sting Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary shows

