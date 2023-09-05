Μερικά από τα πιο δύσκολα κομμάτια για άνδρες τραγουδιστές

Ιδού και η σειρά των αγοριών. Αυτή τη φορά έχουμε ορισμένα από τα πιο δύσκολα κομμάτια για άνδρες τραγουδιστές. Όσοι θέλουν να δοκιμάσουν τα όρια τους, παρακάτω θα βρουν τη λίστα.

του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου

Η σειρά είναι τυχαία και δεν έχει κάποια ιδιαίτερη σημασία. Αν διαπιστώσετε ότι τραγουδάτε ικανοποιητικά 1-2 από αυτά τα τραγούδια, μην αμελήσετε να δοκιμάσετε την τύχης σας στο τραγούδι και σε επαγγελματικό επίπεδο. Καλή επιτυχία!

1. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

2. You Raise Me Up – Josh Groban

3. Cry Me a River – Michael Bublé

4. Stay With Me – Sam Smith

5. Fix You – Coldplay

6. Livin’ on a Prayer – Bon Jovi

7. My Way – Frank Sinatra

8. Faithfully – Journey

9. Child In Time – Deep Purple

10. Staiway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin

11. Dream on – Aerosmith

12. I Will Do Anything For Love – Meatloaf

13. The Sounds of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel

14. We Are the Champions – Queen

15. Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon & Garfunkel

16. Earth Song – Michael Jackson

17. Life on Mars? – David Bowie

18. It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) – R.E.M.

19. Unchained Melody – The Righteous Brothers

20. I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing – Aerosmith

21. Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran

22. Iris – The Goo Goo Dolls

23. I’ll Be – Edwin McCain

24. Crazy – Gnarls Barkley

25. Never Too Much – Luther Vandross

26. When I Was Your Man – Bruno Mars

27. Scream – Usher

28. Back At One – Brian McKnight

29. I Want To Know What Love Is – Foreigner

30. Best Of You – Foo Fighters

(Κάθε Σάββατο και Κυριακή βράδυ, για τρεις ώρες, από τις 10 μ.μ. μέχρι την 1 π.μ., ο Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου παρουσιάζει από τον Real FM στους 97.8, την εκπομπή “Round Midnight, όπως έλεγε και η Ella Fitzgerald”, με πολλή και καλή μουσική). Twitter:@IosifAvramoglou Facebook.com/avramoglou Instagram: mus1cguru