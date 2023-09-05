Μερικά από τα πιο δύσκολα κομμάτια για άνδρες τραγουδιστές

Ιδού και η σειρά των αγοριών. Αυτή τη φορά έχουμε ορισμένα από τα πιο δύσκολα κομμάτια για άνδρες τραγουδιστές. Όσοι θέλουν να δοκιμάσουν τα όρια τους, παρακάτω θα βρουν τη λίστα.
του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου
Η σειρά είναι τυχαία και δεν έχει κάποια ιδιαίτερη σημασία. Αν διαπιστώσετε ότι τραγουδάτε ικανοποιητικά 1-2 από αυτά τα τραγούδια, μην αμελήσετε να δοκιμάσετε την τύχης σας στο τραγούδι και σε επαγγελματικό επίπεδο. Καλή επιτυχία!
1. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen
2. You Raise Me Up – Josh Groban
3. Cry Me a River – Michael Bublé
4. Stay With Me – Sam Smith
5. Fix You – Coldplay
6. Livin’ on a Prayer – Bon Jovi
7. My Way – Frank Sinatra
8. Faithfully – Journey
9. Child In Time – Deep Purple
10. Staiway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin
11. Dream on – Aerosmith
12. I Will Do Anything For Love – Meatloaf
13. The Sounds of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel
14. We Are the Champions – Queen
15. Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon & Garfunkel
16. Earth Song – Michael Jackson
17. Life on Mars? – David Bowie
18. It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) – R.E.M.
19. Unchained Melody – The Righteous Brothers
20. I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing – Aerosmith
21. Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran
22. Iris – The Goo Goo Dolls
23. I’ll Be – Edwin McCain
24. Crazy – Gnarls Barkley
25. Never Too Much – Luther Vandross
26. When I Was Your Man – Bruno Mars
27. Scream – Usher
28. Back At One – Brian McKnight
29. I Want To Know What Love Is – Foreigner
30. Best Of You – Foo Fighters
(Κάθε Σάββατο και Κυριακή βράδυ, για τρεις ώρες, από τις 10 μ.μ. μέχρι την 1 π.μ., ο Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου παρουσιάζει από τον Real FM στους 97.8, την εκπομπή “Round Midnight, όπως έλεγε και η Ella Fitzgerald”, με πολλή και καλή μουσική). Twitter:@IosifAvramoglou Facebook.com/avramoglou Instagram: mus1cguru