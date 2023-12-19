Είκοσι χριστουγεννιάτικα που είναι «hot» φέτος

Η μουσική παίζει σημαντικό ρόλο στην γιορτινή ατμόσφαιρα. Φέτος βάλτε την να ακούγεται πιo δυνατά!
Του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου
Mariah Carey – “All I Want For Christmas Is You [2023 Billboard Music Awards]”
Michael Bublé & Kelly Rowland – “White Christmas”
Jose Feliciano feat. FaWiJo – “Feliz Navidad”
Camila Cabello – “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”
Kelly Clarkson – “Merry Christmas Baby”
Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton – “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”
Mariah Carey ft. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson – “Oh Santa!”
Ed Sheeran & Elton John – “Merry Christmas”
Andrea Bocelli & Virginia Bocelli – “Let It Snow”
Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
Brandy – “Someday At Christmas”
Gregory Porter – “Christmas Wish”
Norah Jones – “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)”
Jamie Cullum – “Sleigh Ride”
Robbie Williams ft. Jamie Cullum – “Merry Xmas Everybody”
Taylor Swift – “Christmas Tree Farm”
Coldplay – “Christmas Lights”
Bryan Adams – “Christmas Time (Classic Version)”
Joss Stone – “What Christmas Means To Me” (Live on The Today Show)
(Κάθε Σάββατο και Κυριακή βράδυ, για τρεις ώρες, από τις 10 μ.μ. μέχρι την 1 π.μ., ο Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου παρουσιάζει από τον Real FM στους 97.8, την εκπομπή “‘Round Midnight, όπως έλεγε και η Ella Fitzgerald”, με πολλή και καλή μουσική). Twitter:@IosifAvramoglou Facebook.com/avramoglou Instagram: mus1cguru