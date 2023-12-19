Είκοσι χριστουγεννιάτικα που είναι «hot» φέτος

Η μουσική παίζει σημαντικό ρόλο στην γιορτινή ατμόσφαιρα. Φέτος βάλτε την να ακούγεται πιo δυνατά!

Του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου

Mariah Carey – “All I Want For Christmas Is You [2023 Billboard Music Awards]”

Michael Bublé & Kelly Rowland – “White Christmas”

Jose Feliciano feat. FaWiJo – “Feliz Navidad”

Camila Cabello – “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

Kelly Clarkson – “Merry Christmas Baby”

Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton – “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”

Mariah Carey ft. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson – “Oh Santa!”

Ed Sheeran & Elton John – “Merry Christmas”

Andrea Bocelli & Virginia Bocelli – “Let It Snow”

Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree

Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

Brandy – “Someday At Christmas”

Gregory Porter – “Christmas Wish”

Norah Jones – “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)”

Jamie Cullum – “Sleigh Ride”

Robbie Williams ft. Jamie Cullum – “Merry Xmas Everybody”

Taylor Swift – “Christmas Tree Farm”

Coldplay – “Christmas Lights”

Bryan Adams – “Christmas Time (Classic Version)”

Joss Stone – “What Christmas Means To Me” (Live on The Today Show)

(Κάθε Σάββατο και Κυριακή βράδυ, για τρεις ώρες, από τις 10 μ.μ. μέχρι την 1 π.μ., ο Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου παρουσιάζει από τον Real FM στους 97.8, την εκπομπή “‘Round Midnight, όπως έλεγε και η Ella Fitzgerald”, με πολλή και καλή μουσική). Twitter:@IosifAvramoglou Facebook.com/avramoglou Instagram: mus1cguru

