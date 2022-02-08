Όσκαρ: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες – Υποψήφια για 12 βραβεία η ταινία “The Power Of The Dog”

Η ταινία “The Power of the Dog” της Τζέιν Κάμπιον, με πρωταγωνιστή τον Μπένεντικτ Κάμπερμπατς, ηγείται των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα Όσκαρ με 12 συνολικά, όπως ανακοίνωσε η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Τεχνών και Επιστημών.

Η ταινία είναι υποψήφια για τις κατηγορίες Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας, Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου, Β΄ Γυναικείου Ρόλου και Β ΄Ανδρικού Ρόλου. Ακολουθούν το “Dune” με 10 υποψηφιότητες, το “Belfast” και το “West Side Story” με επτά υποψηφιότητες το καθένα.

Τα Όσκαρ θα απονεμηθούν στις 27 Μαρτίου στο Λος Άντζελες.

Καλύτερη Ταινία:

Belfast

CODA

Μην Κοιτάτε Πάνω

Drive my Car

Dune

Πίτσα Γλυκόριζα

Το Μονοπάτι των Χαμένων Ψυχών

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

“La Méthode Williams”

A’ Aνδρικός Ρόλος

Χαβιέρ Μπαρδέμ “Being the Ricardos”

Μπένεντικτ Κάμπερμπατς “The Power of the Dog”

Άντριου Γκάρφιλντ “Tick, tick…BOOM!”

Γουίλ Σμιθ “La Méthode Williams”

Ντένζελ Ουάσινγκτον “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Τζέσικα Τσάστεϊν “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Ολίβια Κόλμαν “The Lost Daughter”

Πενέλοπε Κρουζ “Madres Paralelas”

Νικόλ Κίντμαν “Being the Ricardos”

Κίρστεν Στιούαρτ (“Spencer”)

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Κιάραν Χιντς “Μπέλφαστ”

Τρόι Κότσουρ “CODA”)

Τζέσι Πλίμονς “The Power of the Dog”

Τζ.Κ. Σίμονς “Being the Ricardos”

Κόντι Σμιτ Μακφί “The Power of the Dog”

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Τζέσι Μπάκλεϊ “The Lost Daughter”

Αριάνα Ντεμπόζ “West Side Story”

Τζούντι Ντεντς “Μπέλφαστ”

Κίρστεν Ντανστ “The Power of the Dog”

Ονζανιού Έλις “La méthode Williams”

Σκηνοθεσία

Κένεθ Μπράνα “Belfast”

Ριγουσούκε Χαμαγκούτσι “Drive My Car”

Πολ Τόμας Άντερσον “Licorice Pizza”

Τζέιν Κάμπιον “The Power of the Dog”

Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ “West Side Story”

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

“CODA”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Καλύτερη Σκηνογραφία

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Καλύτερη Ενδυματολογία

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Καλύτερη Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Μοντάζ

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Ήχος

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Οπτικά Εφέ

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική Επένδυση

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Τραγούδι

“Be Alive” (“King Richard”)

“Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)

“Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)

“No Time To Die” (“No Time to Die”)

“Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)

Kαλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Writing With Fire”

Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan

“Flee,” Denmark

“The Hand of God,” Italy

“Drive My Car,” Japan

“The Worst Person in the World,” Norway

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Καλύτερη ταινία Μικρού Μήκους με Ζωντανή Δράση

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”