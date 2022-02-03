BAFTA: Προπορεύονται «Dune» και «Power of the Dog» – Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες

Η Βρετανική Ακαδημία Τεχνών Κινηματογράφου και Τηλεόρασης – BAFTA ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες. Tο επικό θρίλερ επιστημονικής φαντασίας «Dune» του Ντένις Βιλνέβ προπορεύεται με 11 υποψηφιότητες. Ακολουθεί το σκοτεινό γουέστερν της Τζέιν Κάμπιον «The Power of the Dog» που είναι υποψήφιο σε οκτώ κατηγορίες και το προσωπικό δράμα ενηλικίωσης «Belfast» του Κένεθ Μπράνα σε έξι.

Το κύκνειο άσμα του Ντάνιελ Κρεγκ ως Τζέιμς Μποντ, «No Time to Die», έλαβε μόλις πέντε υποψηφιότητες, όπως και το «Licorice Pizza» του Πολ Τόμας Άντερσον που διαδραματίζεται το 1970, καθώς και το reboot μιούζικαλ «West Side Story» από τον Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ.

Στην κατηγορία Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος, η Lady Gaga διεκδικεί το πρώτο της BAFTA για την ερμηνεία της στην ταινία «House of Gucci», ενώ αυτή είναι η δεύτερη υποψηφιότητά της. Στην ίδια κατηγορία θα κονταροχτυπηθεί με τις Εμίλια Τζόουνς (Coda), Τζοάνα Σκάνλαν (After Love), Αλάνα Χάιμ (Licorice Pizza), Τέσσα Τόμπσον (Passing) και Ρενάτε Ράινσβε (The Worst Person in the World).

Ηχηρές απουσίες από την κατηγορία αυτή είναι αυτή της Νικόλ Κίντμαν για την ταινία “Being The Ricardos” και της Ολίβια Κόλμαν για την ερμηνεία της στην ταινία “The Lost Daughter”. Άλλη σημαντική απουσία είναι αυτή της Κρίστεν Στιούαρτ που υποδύθηκε την πριγκίπισσα Νταϊάνα στην ταινία “Spencer”, η οποία ωστόσο, όπως φάνηκε, δεν συνεπήρε όσους προτείνουν τις υποψηφιότητες για τα BAFTA.

Ο Γουίλ Σμιθ έλαβε την πρώτη του υποψηφιότητα για BAFTA στην κατηγορία Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος, υποδυόμενος τον Ρίτσαρντ Γουίλιαμς, πατέρα της Σερένα και της Βένους Γουίλιαμς, στην ταινία King Richard. Υποψήφιοι είναι επίσης οι Μπένεντικτ Κάμπερμπατς (The Power of the Dog), Μαχερσάλα Άλι (Swan Song), Αντίλ Ακτάρ για το (Ali & Ava), Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο (Don’t Look Up) και Στίβεν Γκράχαμ (Boiling Point).

Η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων BAFTA, η δεύτερη από το 2020, όταν η Ακαδημία προχώρησε σε αλλαγές, στην ένταξη 1.000 νέων μελών και σε τροποποιήσεις στη διαδικασία ψηφοφορίας, θα πραγματοποιηθεί σε τελετή στο Albert Hall στο Λονδίνο, στις 13 Μαρτίου.

Οι υποψηφιότητες ανακοινώθηκαν από τη Βρετανίδα τηλεοπτική παρουσιάστρια AJ Odudu και τον Άγγλο κωμικό, ηθοποιό και συγγραφέα από το ανακαινισμένο κτίριο της BAFTA στο Λονδίνο.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για τα BAFTA Film Awards

Καλύτερη Ταινία

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία

“After Love”

“Ali & Ava”

“Belfast”

“Boiling Point”

“Cyrano”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“Passing”

Καλύτερο Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη και παραγωγό

After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Μη Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

“The Hand of God” – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

“Parallel Mothers” – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

“Petite Maman” – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

“The Worst Person in the World” – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Ντοκιμαντέρ

“Becoming Cousteau” – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

“Cow” – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

“The Rescue” – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Ταινία Animation

“Encanto” – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

“Luca” – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells Vs the Machines” – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Σκηνοθέτης

“After Love” – Aleem Khan

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Happening” – Audrey Diwan

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

“Titane” – Julia Ducournau

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” – Adam Mckay

“King Richard” – Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

“Coda” – Siân Heder

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve

“The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “Coda”

Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person in the World”

Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”

Tessa Thompson – “Passing”

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”

Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana Debose – “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Mike Faist – “West Side Story”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “Coda”

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

“Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton

“Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer

“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat

“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood

Κάστινγκ

“Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod

“Dune” – Francine Maisler

“The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

“West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan

Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας

“Dune” – Greig Fraser

“Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen

“No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren

“The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel

Μοντάζ

“Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

“Dune” – Joe Walker

“Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen

“No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson

Σκηνογραφίας

“Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

“The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

“Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Ενδυματολογίας

“Cruella” – Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini

“Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

“The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero

“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair

“Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

“Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

“Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

“House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Ήχου

“Dune” – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

“Last Night in Soho” – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

“No Time to Die” – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

“A Quiet Place Part II” – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

“West Side Story” – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Ειδικών Οπτικών Εφέ

“Dune” – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

“Free Guy” – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

“The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

“No Time to Die” – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Βρετανική Ταινία Animation Μικρού Μήκους

“Affairs of the Art” – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” – Jordi Morera

“Night of the Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

Βρετανική Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

“The Black Cop” – Cherish Oteka

“Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

“The Palace” – Jo Prichard

“Stuffed” – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea

“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

Ανερχόμενος Αστέρας (ψηφίζεται από το κοινό)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee