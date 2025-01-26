Βόρεια Κορέα: Ο Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν επέβλεψε δοκιμή στρατηγικού πυραύλου κρουζ

διεθνή

ΠΥΡΑΥΛΟΣ

Η Βόρεια Κορέα προχώρησε σήμερα σε δοκιμή ενός στρατηγικού πυραύλου κρουζ, μετέδωσε το κρατικό πρακτορείο της χώρας KCNA.

Βόρεια Κορέα: Εκτόξευση πυραύλου «άγνωστου» τύπου προς τα ανατολικά – «Ξεκάθαρη πρόκληση» λέει η Ιαπωνία

Δείτε σχετική ανάρτηση

Ο ηγέτης της Βόρειας Κορέας Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν επέβλεψε τη δοκιμή, σύμφωνα με αυτήν την πηγή.

Δείτε σχετικό βίντεο

Μοιράσου το:

σχολίασε κι εσύ
περισσότερα
03:59 , Κυριακή 26 Ιανουαρίου 2025

Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο: Εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες νοικοκυριά συνεχίζουν να μην έχουν ρεύμα λόγω της καταιγίδας Έοουιν

Εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες σπίτια στην Ιρλανδία, στη Βόρεια Ιρλανδία και στη Σκοτία παρέμεναν χωρίς ...
03:30 , Κυριακή 26 Ιανουαρίου 2025

Μάρκο Ρούμπιο: Οι ΗΠΑ ενδέχεται να επικηρύξουν για μεγάλο ποσό ηγέτες των Ταλιμπάν

Η κυβέρνηση των ΗΠΑ ενδέχεται να προχωρήσει στην επικήρυξη για «πολύ μεγάλο» ποσό των ηγετών τ...
03:15 , Κυριακή 26 Ιανουαρίου 2025

Τουρκία: Η στιγμή που διασώστες εντοπίζουν δύο εγκλωβισμένους στα ερείπια κτιρίου που κατέρρευσε στο Ικόνιο

Ένα συγκλονιστικό βίντεο από το εσωτερικό του κτιρίου που κατέρρευσε στο Ικόνιο της Τουρκίας, ...
02:49 , Κυριακή 26 Ιανουαρίου 2025

Ισραήλ: Χιλιάδες διαδηλωτές απαιτούν η κυβέρνηση να εφαρμόσει πλήρως τη συμφωνία για εκεχειρία

Την ημέρα που αφέθηκαν ελεύθερες τέσσερις στρατιωτίνες που κρατούνταν αιχμάλωτες από το παλαισ...
MUST READ

Οπτική ψευδαίσθηση: Μόνο αν έχεις αετίσια ματιά θα βρεις τα γάντια σε 7 δευτερόλεπτα

Τέλος οι δυσκολίες για 3 ζώδια την εβδομάδα από τις 20 έως τις 26 Ιανουαρίου – «Έρχονται αλλαγές στη ζωή σας»

Την χώρισε ο σύντροφός της επειδή δεν έκανε δουλειές στο σπίτι – «Ήθελε μια γυναίκα να του μαγειρεύει και να καθαρίζει»