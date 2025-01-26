Βόρεια Κορέα: Ο Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν επέβλεψε δοκιμή στρατηγικού πυραύλου κρουζ

Η Βόρεια Κορέα προχώρησε σήμερα σε δοκιμή ενός στρατηγικού πυραύλου κρουζ, μετέδωσε το κρατικό πρακτορείο της χώρας KCNA.
#NorthKorea conducts test launch of ship to surface cruise missile, #KimJongUn was in attendance
Present were Gens. Kim Jong Sik, Jang Chang Ha
The missile flew for up to 7511 seconds, over 1500km in elliptical and 8-shaped trajectories
KJU expressed a positive opinion pic.twitter.com/aoilBgglYe
— North Korean Archives and Library (NKAAL) (@NorthNKAAL) January 25, 2025
Ο ηγέτης της Βόρειας Κορέας Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν επέβλεψε τη δοκιμή, σύμφωνα με αυτήν την πηγή.
