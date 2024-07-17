Τραγωδία στην Κίνα: Έξι νεκροί από φωτιά σε εμπορικό κέντρο – Βίντεο και φωτογραφίες

Τουλάχιστον έξι άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν στη φωτιά που ξέσπασε σε ένα εμπορικό κέντρο σήμερα, στη νοτιοδυτική Κίνα και άλλοι τριάντα διασώθηκαν, μετέδωσε το κινεζικό κρατικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο CCTV.

«Προς το παρόν, έξι άνθρωποι είναι νεκροί. Οι ομάδες διάσωσης συνεχίζουν τις έρευνές τους και τις επιχειρήσεις τους», ανέφερε η κινεζική τηλεόραση σχετικά με αυτήν τη φωτιά που σημειώθηκε στη Ζιγκόνγκ, μια πόλη στην επαρχία Σετσουάν, η οποία βρίσκεται σε απόσταση 1.600 χιλιομέτρων από την πρωτεύουσα Πεκίνο.

