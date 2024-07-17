Τραγωδία στην Κίνα: Έξι νεκροί από φωτιά σε εμπορικό κέντρο – Βίντεο και φωτογραφίες

Τουλάχιστον έξι άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν στη φωτιά που ξέσπασε σε ένα εμπορικό κέντρο σήμερα, στη νοτιοδυτική Κίνα και άλλοι τριάντα διασώθηκαν, μετέδωσε το κινεζικό κρατικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο CCTV.

Six people have died in a fire at a shopping center in China – BBC

A fire spread to several floors of a 14-story building at a shopping mall in the city of Zigong: firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and get 17 people out of the building, but there were still people… pic.twitter.com/7phWOA1Os6

