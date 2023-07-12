Σομαλία: Αεροσκάφος βγήκε εκτός διαδρόμου και συνετρίβη – Επέζησαν και οι 34 επιβάτες – Τρομακτικό ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Σοκ προκαλούν τα πλάνα από τη συντριβή επιβατικού αεροσκάφους στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο του Μογκαντίσο στην Σομαλία. Στο αεροπλάνο επέβαιναν συνολικά 34 άτομα, 30 επιβάτες και 4 μέλη πληρώματος.

Κατά τη διαδικασία της προσγείωσής του, το αεροσκάφος φαίνεται να φεύγει εκτός του διαδρόμου και να προσκρούει στην περίφραξη του αεροδρομίου. Σύμφωνα με τις Αρχές της Σομαλίας, οι 30 επιβάτες και τα τέσσερα μέλη του πληρώματος της πτήσης επέζησαν.

Δείτε το τρομακτικό βίντεο:

All 30 passengers and four crew members on the domestic flight survived, according to Somali authorities ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/eT9gWrJOUF

A plane carrying former PM Abdiweli Gas & other officials is said to have crashed today at Mogadishu's Aden Adde airport.

The disaster occurred after the Hala Airline plane veered off the runway.

I pray that no one is killed or injured seriously! pic.twitter.com/1BVpAZBVfw

— Somalia (@kingofSomaliaa) July 11, 2023