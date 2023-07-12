Σομαλία: Αεροσκάφος βγήκε εκτός διαδρόμου και συνετρίβη – Επέζησαν και οι 34 επιβάτες – Τρομακτικό ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

διεθνή

Σομαλία Συντριβή αεροσκάφους

Σοκ προκαλούν τα πλάνα από τη συντριβή επιβατικού αεροσκάφους στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο του Μογκαντίσο στην Σομαλία. Στο αεροπλάνο επέβαιναν συνολικά 34 άτομα, 30 επιβάτες και 4 μέλη πληρώματος.

Κατά τη διαδικασία της προσγείωσής του, το αεροσκάφος φαίνεται να φεύγει εκτός του διαδρόμου και να προσκρούει στην περίφραξη του αεροδρομίου.  Σύμφωνα με τις Αρχές της Σομαλίας, οι 30 επιβάτες και τα τέσσερα μέλη του πληρώματος της πτήσης επέζησαν.

Δείτε το τρομακτικό βίντεο:

 

Μοιράσου το:

σχολίασε κι εσύ
περισσότερα
15:06 , Τετάρτη 12 Ιουλίου 2023

Ισπανία: Ένα… πτερύγιο σκορπά τον πανικό σε παραλία – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Στιγμές τρόμου για λουόμενους που απολάμβαναν το μπάνιο τους την παραλία La Antilla, στο Lepe ...
14:24 , Τετάρτη 12 Ιουλίου 2023

Το κοινό ανακοινωθέν της Συνόδου Κορυφής του ΝΑΤΟ

Σε ένα μακροσκελές κείμενο ενενήντα παραγράφων, το κοινό ανακοινωθέν των αρχηγών κρατών και κυ...
13:51 , Τετάρτη 12 Ιουλίου 2023

Μαϊάμι: Προσπάθησε να απαγάγει 6χρονη – Το κορίτσι περιγράφει πώς γλίτωσε από τα χέρια του

Ένα 6χρονο κορίτσι πάλεψε με γενναιότητα με τον άνδρα που προσπάθησε να την απαγάγει έξω από τ...
12:16 , Τετάρτη 12 Ιουλίου 2023

Πέθανε ο συγγραφέας Μίλαν Κούντερα

Ο συγγραφέας Μίλαν Κούντερα πέθανε, όπως μετέδωσε σήμερα η τσεχική δημόσια τηλεόραση, σε ηλικί...
MUST READ

TerraVibe: Ο Robbie Williams επέστρεψε και προκάλεσε χαμό στη Μαλακάσα

Νέο βιβλίο «βόμβα»: Ο ρόλος της Κέιτ και του Ουίλιαμ στην αυστηρή ανακοίνωση του Παλατιού για Χάρι – Μέγκαν

Τρομακτικό βίντεο: Την καταδίωκε καρχαρίας ενώ έκανε SUP σε αγώνες