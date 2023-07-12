Σομαλία: Αεροσκάφος βγήκε εκτός διαδρόμου και συνετρίβη – Επέζησαν και οι 34 επιβάτες – Τρομακτικό ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Σοκ προκαλούν τα πλάνα από τη συντριβή επιβατικού αεροσκάφους στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο του Μογκαντίσο στην Σομαλία. Στο αεροπλάνο επέβαιναν συνολικά 34 άτομα, 30 επιβάτες και 4 μέλη πληρώματος.
Κατά τη διαδικασία της προσγείωσής του, το αεροσκάφος φαίνεται να φεύγει εκτός του διαδρόμου και να προσκρούει στην περίφραξη του αεροδρομίου. Σύμφωνα με τις Αρχές της Σομαλίας, οι 30 επιβάτες και τα τέσσερα μέλη του πληρώματος της πτήσης επέζησαν.
Δείτε το τρομακτικό βίντεο:
Video footage captures moment a passenger plane crash landed at Mogadishu’s international airport.
All 30 passengers and four crew members on the domestic flight survived, according to Somali authorities ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/eT9gWrJOUF
A plane carrying former PM Abdiweli Gas & other officials is said to have crashed today at Mogadishu's Aden Adde airport.
The disaster occurred after the Hala Airline plane veered off the runway.
I pray that no one is killed or injured seriously! pic.twitter.com/1BVpAZBVfw
One person was injured after a plane carrying 35 people crash landed at Mogadishu’s Adan Abdulle International airport, on Tuesday, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation @fardowsaegal confirmed. The front wheels fell off as soon as the plane landed. The emergency staff… pic.twitter.com/7C3LiZ2EMM
