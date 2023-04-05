Ρωσία: Φωτιά σε κτίριο του υπουργείου Άμυνας στη Μόσχα – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Συναγερμός σήμανε στη Μόσχα καθώς φωτιά ξέσπασε σε κτίριο που ανήκει στο υπουργείο Άμυνας της Ρωσίας, όπως μεταδίδει το πρακτορείο Reuters επικαλούμενο το ρωσικό TASS.

