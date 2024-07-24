Νεπάλ: Συντριβή αεροπλάνου με 19 επιβαίνοντες – BINTEO

διεθνή

Νεπάλ: Συντριβή αεροπλάνου με 19 επιβαίνοντες – BINTEO

Αεροπλάνο της αεροπορικής εταιρείας Saurya Airlines συνετρίβη κατά την απογείωσή του στην πρωτεύουσα Κατμαντού του Νεπάλ, ανέφερε σήμερα η Kathmandu Post.

Δεκαεννέα άνθρωποι επέβαιναν στο αεροπλάνο που είχε προορισμό την Ποκάρα, σύμφωνα με το μέσο ενημέρωσης του Νεπάλ.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Μοιράσου το:

σχολίασε κι εσύ
περισσότερα
09:57 , Τετάρτη 24 Ιουλίου 2024

Πέθανε ο John Mayall, ο πατέρας των βρετανικών μπλουζ

Η επιδραστική μπάντα του John Mayall, οι Bluesbreakers, αποτέλεσε ιδανικό καλλιτεχνικό «σπίτι»...
07:57 , Τετάρτη 24 Ιουλίου 2024

ΗΠΑ: Η ώρα της αλήθειας στο διάγγελμα του Τζο Μπάιντεν – Ανεβαίνει η ένταση ανάμεσα σε Χάρις – Τραμπ

Η ομιλία, από το Οβάλ γραφείο του Λευκού Οίκου, θα είναι αναμφίβολα από τις σημαντικότερες ότα...
05:15 , Τετάρτη 24 Ιουλίου 2024

Ρωσία: Πυρά της Ουκρανίας σε ρωσικό λιμάνι και πορθμείο κοντά στην Κριμαία – Ένας νεκρός τέσσερις τραυματίες

Η Ουκρανία έπληξε με μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη ένα πορθμείο, προκαλώντας τον θάνατο ενός ανθρώπ...
03:10 , Τετάρτη 24 Ιουλίου 2024

Ναυάγιο αλιευτικού ανοιχτά των νήσων Μαλβίνας – Τουλάχιστον οκτώ νεκροί και πέντε αγνοούμενοι

Αλιευτικό ναυάγησε ανοικτά των νήσων Μαλβίνας —γνωστών ως Φόκλαντ στη Βρετανία—, ανατολικά της...
MUST READ

Θεσσαλονίκη: Μπήκε στο χειρουργείο για επέμβαση στο χέρι και βγήκε με… έγκαυμα στο πόδι από χρήση θερμαινόμενης κουβέρτας

Τι συμβαίνει με τα air fryer και ανακαλούνται; – Τα σημάδια που πρέπει να σας προβληματίσουν

Πώς θα λάβουν σύνταξη όσοι έχουν χρέη έως και 30.000 ευρώ στα Ταμεία – Ανοίγει η ειδική πλατφόρμα μετά τις καθυστερήσεις

«Είμαι ογκολόγος και αυτό είναι το πρωινό που τρώω σχεδόν κάθε μέρα για την πρόληψη του καρκίνου» – Τι συμβουλεύει εξειδικευμένη γιατρός

Πριγκίπισα Νταϊάνα: 27 χρόνια από την ημέρα που εξαφάνισε την Καμίλα από τα πρωτοσέλιδα – Πώς το λεοπάρ μαγιό διέλυσε ένα πανάκριβο πάρτι γενεθλίων