Νεπάλ: Συντριβή αεροπλάνου με 19 επιβαίνοντες – BINTEO

Αεροπλάνο της αεροπορικής εταιρείας Saurya Airlines συνετρίβη κατά την απογείωσή του στην πρωτεύουσα Κατμαντού του Νεπάλ, ανέφερε σήμερα η Kathmandu Post.

Δεκαεννέα άνθρωποι επέβαιναν στο αεροπλάνο που είχε προορισμό την Ποκάρα, σύμφωνα με το μέσο ενημέρωσης του Νεπάλ.

A Saurya Airlines CRJ-200 had crashed on take-off at Kathmandu-Tribhuvan Intl Airport(VNKT), Nepal with 19 people on board. The flight was operating to Pokhara.

As per preliminary information, there could be more than 4 fatalities.#aircraft #accident pic.twitter.com/rtVQukjh8n

— FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 24, 2024