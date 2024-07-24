Νεπάλ: Συντριβή αεροπλάνου με 19 επιβαίνοντες – BINTEO

Αεροπλάνο της αεροπορικής εταιρείας Saurya Airlines συνετρίβη κατά την απογείωσή του στην πρωτεύουσα Κατμαντού του Νεπάλ, ανέφερε σήμερα η Kathmandu Post.
Δεκαεννέα άνθρωποι επέβαιναν στο αεροπλάνο που είχε προορισμό την Ποκάρα, σύμφωνα με το μέσο ενημέρωσης του Νεπάλ.
A Saurya Airlines CRJ-200 had crashed on take-off at Kathmandu-Tribhuvan Intl Airport(VNKT), Nepal with 19 people on board. The flight was operating to Pokhara.
As per preliminary information, there could be more than 4 fatalities.#aircraft #accident pic.twitter.com/rtVQukjh8n
A plane crash occurred at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.#Breaking #Planecrash #latestnews #NepalPlaneCrash #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/ohv7ba9R6n
FIRST PICTURES: PLANE CARRYING 19 PEOPLE CRASHES IN NEPAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT DURIING TAKE OFF, ALL FEARED DEAD#Nepal #Kathmandu #Planecrash #northeastlive pic.twitter.com/UM36R3jtmT
Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ