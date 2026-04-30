Λονδίνο: Συναγερμός στον σταθμό Farringdon – Ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις στο σημείο

Επιμέλεια: Νίκος Παγουλάτος

Διεθνή Νέα

Farringdon station
Πηγή: Χ

Εκτάκτως έκλεισε ο σταθμός Farringdon στο κεντρικό Λονδίνο, καθώς οι δυνάμεις ασφαλείας ανταποκρίνονται σε «σοβαρό περιστατικό».

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, κανένας συρμός δεν σταματά στον σταθμό και προς τις δύο κατευθύνσεις μέχρι νεωτέρας.


Η υπηρεσία ThamesLink ανέφερε σε επίσημη ανακοίνωσή της: «Οι υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης διαχειρίζονται ένα περιστατικό στον σταθμό Farringdon».


Αντίστοιχα, η National Rail επιβεβαίωσε το κλείσιμο του σταθμού.


Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες στο σημείο περιγράφουν μια επιχείρηση μεγάλης κλίμακας.


Αν και η φύση του συμβάντος δεν έχει επιβεβαιωθεί ακόμα επίσημα, υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για παρουσία ένοπλων αστυνομικών στον χώρο.

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