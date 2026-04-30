Λονδίνο: Συναγερμός στον σταθμό Farringdon – Ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις στο σημείο

Εκτάκτως έκλεισε ο σταθμός Farringdon στο κεντρικό Λονδίνο, καθώς οι δυνάμεις ασφαλείας ανταποκρίνονται σε «σοβαρό περιστατικό».
Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, κανένας συρμός δεν σταματά στον σταθμό και προς τις δύο κατευθύνσεις μέχρι νεωτέρας.
⛔ Farringdon station –
This station is closed while we respond to an incident. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.
➡ To re-plan journey: https://t.co/UoeJflrJdy 📱 https://t.co/U8hfp6DVVx
— TfL Access. (@TfLAccess) April 30, 2026
Η υπηρεσία ThamesLink ανέφερε σε επίσημη ανακοίνωσή της: «Οι υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης διαχειρίζονται ένα περιστατικό στον σταθμό Farringdon».
⚠️ The emergency services are dealing with an incident at Farringdon station.
❌ The station has been closed until further notice and no trains will call here in either direction.
ℹ️ More information to follow…
— Thameslink (@TLRailUK) April 30, 2026
Αντίστοιχα, η National Rail επιβεβαίωσε το κλείσιμο του σταθμού.
🕐#Farringdon – No trains until approximately 11:45
— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) April 30, 2026
Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες στο σημείο περιγράφουν μια επιχείρηση μεγάλης κλίμακας.
Major incident at Farringdon station. Multiple police, fire engines and ambulance units
— grace (@ChelsGraceO) April 30, 2026
Αν και η φύση του συμβάντος δεν έχει επιβεβαιωθεί ακόμα επίσημα, υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για παρουσία ένοπλων αστυνομικών στον χώρο.
Armed police at Farringdon Station, which has been shut. pic.twitter.com/Ax0hGY7DT5
— Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) April 30, 2026