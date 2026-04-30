Λονδίνο: Συναγερμός στον σταθμό Farringdon – Ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις στο σημείο

Εκτάκτως έκλεισε ο σταθμός Farringdon στο κεντρικό Λονδίνο, καθώς οι δυνάμεις ασφαλείας ανταποκρίνονται σε «σοβαρό περιστατικό».

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, κανένας συρμός δεν σταματά στον σταθμό και προς τις δύο κατευθύνσεις μέχρι νεωτέρας.

This station is closed while we respond to an incident. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.



Η υπηρεσία ThamesLink ανέφερε σε επίσημη ανακοίνωσή της: «Οι υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης διαχειρίζονται ένα περιστατικό στον σταθμό Farringdon».

⚠️ The emergency services are dealing with an incident at Farringdon station.

❌ The station has been closed until further notice and no trains will call here in either direction.

ℹ️ More information to follow…

— Thameslink (@TLRailUK) April 30, 2026