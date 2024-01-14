Eικόνες αποκάλυψης στην Ισλανδία: Λάβα από το ηφαίστειο που εξερράγη έφθασε σε σπίτια – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

διεθνή

Eικόνες αποκάλυψης στην Ισλανδία: Λάβα από το ηφαίστειο που εξερράγη έφθασε σε σπίτια – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Η λάβα από την ηφαιστειακή έκρηξη, που βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη στη νοτιοδυτική Ισλανδία, έφθασε σήμερα στο λιμάνι Γκρίνταβικ, όπου δύο σπίτια έπιασαν φωτιά, σύμφωνα με εικόνες που μεταδόθηκαν από τη δημόσια τηλεόραση.

Οι μερικές δεκάδες κάτοικοι, οι οποίοι είχαν επιστρέψει στα τέλη Δεκεμβρίου στο Γκρίνταβικ, απ’ όπου είχαν απομακρυνθεί το Νοέμβριο επειδή υπήρχαν φόβοι για έκρηξη του ηφαιστείου, απομακρύνθηκαν πάλι επειγόντως στη διάρκεια της περασμένης νύκτας, μερικές ώρες αφότου άρχισε η έκρηξη.

«Δεν κινδυνεύουν ζωές, αν και υποδομές μπορεί να απειλούνται», έγραψε στην πλατφόρμα X ο πρόεδρος της Ισλανδίας Γκούντνι Γιοχάνεσον, προσθέτοντας ότι οι πτήσεις των αεροπλάνων δεν έχουν διακοπεί.

Μοιράσου το:

σχολίασε κι εσύ
περισσότερα
16:11 , Κυριακή 14 Ιανουαρίου 2024

Δανία: Υπέγραψε την παραίτησή της η Μαργαρίτα – Στο μπαλκόνι συγκινημένος ο νέος βασιλιάς Φρειδερίκος

Η βασίλισσα Μαργκρέτε Β’ υπέγραψε την παραίτησή της μετά από 52 χρόνια μοναρχίας. Η σημε...
15:57 , Κυριακή 14 Ιανουαρίου 2024

Ιράν: Καλά στην υγεία τους και ασφαλείς οι ναυτικοί του τάνκερ St. Nikolas – Η ανακοίνωση της διαχειρίστριας εταιρείας

Καλά στην υγεία τους και ασφαλείς είναι οι 19 ναυτικοί που επιβαίνουν στο ελληνόκτητο δεξαμενό...
14:12 , Κυριακή 14 Ιανουαρίου 2024

Τουρκία: Επανέρχεται από αύριο το εισιτήριο εισόδου στην Αγία Σοφία για τους τουρίστες

Από αύριο, Δευτέρα, τίθεται σε ισχύ η απόφαση του τουρκικού υπουργείου Πολιτισμού και Τουρισμο...
13:59 , Κυριακή 14 Ιανουαρίου 2024

Τέλος εποχής στη Δανία: Η βασίλισσα Μαργαρίτα αφήνει τον θρόνο με το «Girls Just Wanna Have Fun» – Δίνει σήμερα το στέμμα στον πρίγκιπα Φρειδερίκο – Δείτε LIVE

Η βασίλισσα της Δανίας Μαργαρίτα Β, η μακροβιότερη μονάρχης της Ευρώπης, παραιτείται σήμερα, έ...
MUST READ

«Έμαθα ότι η γυναίκα μου με απατούσε με τον πατέρα μου» – Πώς ανακάλυψε την παράνομη σχέση και η δικαιολογία που τον τρέλανε

Το κοριτσάκι της φωτογραφίας είναι Ελληνίδα ηθοποιός – Μπορείτε να την αναγνωρίσετε;

Η Τζούλια Ρόμπερτς αποκαλύπτει γιατί δεν έχει κάνει ποτέ γυμνές σκηνές στην καριέρα της

Ο θρύλος των κανίβαλων γιγάντων που έζησαν πριν 5 αιώνες – Βρέθηκε σκελετός με ύψος 3 μέτρα