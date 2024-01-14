Eικόνες αποκάλυψης στην Ισλανδία: Λάβα από το ηφαίστειο που εξερράγη έφθασε σε σπίτια – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Η λάβα από την ηφαιστειακή έκρηξη, που βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη στη νοτιοδυτική Ισλανδία, έφθασε σήμερα στο λιμάνι Γκρίνταβικ, όπου δύο σπίτια έπιασαν φωτιά, σύμφωνα με εικόνες που μεταδόθηκαν από τη δημόσια τηλεόραση.

Οι μερικές δεκάδες κάτοικοι, οι οποίοι είχαν επιστρέψει στα τέλη Δεκεμβρίου στο Γκρίνταβικ, απ’ όπου είχαν απομακρυνθεί το Νοέμβριο επειδή υπήρχαν φόβοι για έκρηξη του ηφαιστείου, απομακρύνθηκαν πάλι επειγόντως στη διάρκεια της περασμένης νύκτας, μερικές ώρες αφότου άρχισε η έκρηξη.

«Δεν κινδυνεύουν ζωές, αν και υποδομές μπορεί να απειλούνται», έγραψε στην πλατφόρμα X ο πρόεδρος της Ισλανδίας Γκούντνι Γιοχάνεσον, προσθέτοντας ότι οι πτήσεις των αεροπλάνων δεν έχουν διακοπεί.

A new volcanic eruption began in the early morning just north of Grindavík. The town had already been successfully evacuated overnight and no lives are in danger, although infrastructure may be under threat. No interruptions to flights. For updated information follow @RuvEnglish pic.twitter.com/9mlOiMohC4

In the video, the first buildings are affected by the lava.

The new volcanic fissure that opened up in Grindavík, Iceland today.

A new eruption started in Iceland at 07:58 AM this morning. I shot this from my bedroom window 🌋 pic.twitter.com/6UkqXl7RUP

🚨𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗢𝗪 – WATCH as some of the first houses in Grindavík Iceland are consumed by molten lava pouring from the recently formed volcanic fissure.

Mass evacuations are now currently being ordered to all civilians still in Grindavík.

This is completely… pic.twitter.com/htiQdo50UN

