Χαμός για ένα ρολόι Omega των 250 ευρώ – Ουρές έξω από τα καταστήματα Swatch

02:20 , Τρίτη 29 Μαρτίου 2022

διεθνή

Από την Αυστραλία μέχρι και την Ελλάδα, τεράστιες ουρές σχηματίστηκαν έξω από τα καταστήματα της αλυσίδας ρολογιών Swatch.

Ο λόγος ήταν ένα ρολόι ρέπλικα της εταιρείας σε συνεργασία με την Omega. Η διάσημη ελβετική εταιρεία κατασκευής ρολογιών αποφάσισε να διαθέσει στην αγορά το μοντέλο «MoonSwatch», ένα ακριβές αντίγραφο του διάσημου Speedmaster Professional της Omega, το οποίο έγινε γνωστό επειδή το φορούσαν Αμερικανοί αστροναύτες.

Ο κύριος λόγος αυτής της φρενίτιδας που επικράτησε έξω από τα καταστήματα της Swatch αποτέλεσε η τιμή του ρολογιού, καθώς ήταν μόλις στα 250 ευρώ αντί των άνω των 6.700 ευρώ, που κόστιζε το πρωτότυπο Speedmaster Professional της Omega.

MoonSwatch

MoonSwatch

 

Δείτε εικόνα από το κατάστημα Swatch στην Ερμού

Swatch Ερμού

Εικόνες από καταστήματα Swatch σε άλλες πόλεις του κόσμου

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

