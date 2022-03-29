Χαμός για ένα ρολόι Omega των 250 ευρώ – Ουρές έξω από τα καταστήματα Swatch

Από την Αυστραλία μέχρι και την Ελλάδα, τεράστιες ουρές σχηματίστηκαν έξω από τα καταστήματα της αλυσίδας ρολογιών Swatch.

Ο λόγος ήταν ένα ρολόι ρέπλικα της εταιρείας σε συνεργασία με την Omega. Η διάσημη ελβετική εταιρεία κατασκευής ρολογιών αποφάσισε να διαθέσει στην αγορά το μοντέλο «MoonSwatch», ένα ακριβές αντίγραφο του διάσημου Speedmaster Professional της Omega, το οποίο έγινε γνωστό επειδή το φορούσαν Αμερικανοί αστροναύτες.

Ο κύριος λόγος αυτής της φρενίτιδας που επικράτησε έξω από τα καταστήματα της Swatch αποτέλεσε η τιμή του ρολογιού, καθώς ήταν μόλις στα 250 ευρώ αντί των άνω των 6.700 ευρώ, που κόστιζε το πρωτότυπο Speedmaster Professional της Omega.

Δείτε εικόνα από το κατάστημα Swatch στην Ερμού

Εικόνες από καταστήματα Swatch σε άλλες πόλεις του κόσμου

It’s one in one out at #swatch Covent Garden London. Going to be a long day for anyone in the queue. #moonswatch pic.twitter.com/Lm3RXidq3G — sixteen (@dinkrvy9) March 26, 2022

People started camping out at Pavillion last night for the Omega x Swatch launch today. And I thought I had a chance when I was planning to just walk into the store this afternoon… pic.twitter.com/G8vZc3ofSA — 🏴 Arisha Rozaidee 🏴 (@ArishaRozaidee) March 26, 2022

Omega x Swatch line in Edinburgh at 9:30am 🤯🤯#moonwatch pic.twitter.com/72NYtCWNdT — James (@Moore7252) March 26, 2022

Friend just sent this from the @Swatch boutique in Paris. I’ll just wait and buy online… pic.twitter.com/fgeffzDX8J — Jesse Morgan (@jessemorgan) March 26, 2022

The line at Chadstone for the Swatch X omega Moonswatch 😂😂😂 easily 500m long and apparently only 150 watches stocked pic.twitter.com/Tg6pHn4iNa — Sam Mackintosh (@SMackintosh) March 25, 2022

#Omega and #Swatch have come together to ace the collab culture with an unexpected watch collection launch. Taking its name from the wordplay of Swatch and Moonwatch, the BIOCERAMIC MoonSwatch collection reimagines the Speedmaster Moonwatch with a dynamic twist and rare colours. pic.twitter.com/xeoDyVpo3c — KUWAIT TIMES (@kuwaittimesnews) March 26, 2022

Omega X Swatch Speedmaster release or Zombie movie? 🧟‍♂️#OmegaXSwatch pic.twitter.com/w6l5ej1GZ6 — Wrist Enthusiast (@WristEnthusiast) March 26, 2022