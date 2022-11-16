Αυτές είναι οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Grammy για το 2023

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες καλλιτεχνών και έργων μουσικής για τα βραβεία Grammy, που πρόκειται να απονεμηθούν σε μία ειδική τελετή, την 65η κατά σειρά ετήσια τελετή, που θα γίνει στις 5 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 στο Crypto.com Arena του Los Angeles.

του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου

Η Beyoncé έχει τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες, εννέα τον αριθμό σε διαφορετικές κατηγορίες. Ακολουθεί ο Kendrick Lamar με 8 υποψηφιότητες, η Adele με 7 και οι Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future και DJ Khaled από 6 υποψηφιότητες.

Ας σημειωθεί ότι με τις 9 αυτές νέες υποψηφιότητες, η Beyoncé έφθασε τον αριθμό των 88 υποψηφιοτήτων και ισοφάρισε το ρεκόρ που κατείχε ο άντρας της Jay-Z, με επίσης 88 υποψηφιότητες, τις περισσότερες που έχει λάβει καλλιτέχνης στην ιστορία των βραβείων!

Παρακάτω είναι η λίστα με τις βασικότερες κατηγορίες και τους υποψηφίους, όπως ανακοινώθηκαν από της Ακαδημία των Ηχογραφημάτων της Αμερικής.

Δίσκος της Χρονιάς

Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς

Abba – “Voyage”

Adele – “30”

Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé – “Renaissance”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”

Brandi Carlile – “In These Silent Days”

Coldplay – “Music of the Spheres”

Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”

Lizzo – “Special”

Harry Styles – “Harry’s House”

Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς

“Abcdefu” – Συνθέτες: Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger (Gayle)

“About Damn Time” – Συνθέτες: Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” – Συνθέτες: Liz Rose and Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” – Συνθέτες: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” – Συνθέτες: Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul” – Συνθέτες: Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart (Beyoncé)

“Easy on Me” – Συνθέτες: Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin (Adele)

“God Did” – Συνθέτες: Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” – Συνθέτες: Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” – Συνθέτες: Bonnie Raitt (Bonnie Raitt)

Καλύτερος Νέος Καλλιτέχνης

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Καλύτερη Pop Solo Εκτέλεση/Ερμηνεία

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Καλύτερη Pop Εκτέλεση/Ερμηνεία από Ντουέτο ή Συγκρότημα

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Καλύτερο Παραδοσιακό Pop Φωνητικό ‘Αλμπουμ

Diana Ross – “Thank You”

Kelly Clarkson – “When Christmas Comes Around…”

Michael Bublé – “Higher”

Norah Jones – “I Dream of Christmas (Extended)”

Pentatonix – “Evergreen”

Καλύτερο Pop Φωνητικό ‘Αλμπουμ

ABBA – “Voyage”

Adele – “30”

Coldplay – “Music of the Spheres”

Harry Styles – “Harry’s House”

Lizzo – “Special”

Καλύτερη Ηχογράφηση Χορευτικής/Ηλεκτρονικής Μουσικής

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Bonobo – “Rosewood”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – “Intimidated”

Rüfüs Du Sol – “On My Knees”

Καλύτερο ‘Αλμπουμ Χορευτικής/Ηλεκτρονικής Μουσικής

Beyoncé – “Renaissance”

Bonobo – “Fragments”

Diplo – “Diplo”

Odesza – “The Last Goodbye”

Rüfüs Du Sol – “Surrender”

Καλύτερη Rap Εκτέλεση/Ερμηνεία

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”

Hitkidd & Glorilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Καλύτερη Μελωδική Rap Εκτέλεση/Ερμηνεία

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – “Beautiful”

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – “Wait for U”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”

Latto – “Big Energy (Live)”

Καλύτερο Rap Τραγούδι

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – “Wait for U”

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – “Churchill Downs”



Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Καλύτερο Rap ‘Αλμπουμ

DJ Khaled – “God Did”

Future – “I Never Liked You”

Jack Harlow – “Come Home the Kids Miss You”

Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”

Pusha T – “It’s Almost Dry”

Καλύτερο Latin Pop ‘Αλμπουμ

Camilo – “De Adentro Pa Afuera”

Christina Aguilera – “Aguilera”



Fonseca – “Viajante”

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – “Pasieros”

Sebastián Yatra – “Dharma +”

Καλύτερο Latin Rock ή Εναλλακτικό ‘Αλμπουμ

Cimafunk – “El Alimento”

Fito Paez – “Los Años Salvajes”

Gaby Moreno – “Alegoría”

Jorge Drexler – “Tinta y Tiempo”

Mon Laferte – “1940 Carmen”

Rosalía – “Motomami”

Καλύτερη Συλλογή για Soundtrack Ταινίας

Various Artists – “Elvis”

Various Artists – “Encanto”

Various Artists – “Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4”

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Various Artists – “West Side Story”



Καλύτερο Soundtrack Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής (για Κινηματογράφο και Τηλεόραση)

Germaine Franco – “Encanto”

Hans Zimmer – “No Time to Die”

Jonny Greenwood – “The Power of the Dog”

Michael Giacchino: “The Batman”

Nicholas Britell – “Succession: Season 3”

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι για την Μεγάλη ή την Μικρή Οθόνη

Beyoncé – “Be Alive”

Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)”

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand”



Taylor Swift – “Carolina”

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – “Nobody Like U”

Καλύτερη R&B Εκτέλεση/Ερμηνεία

Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

Lucky Daye – “Over”

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”



Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”

Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Εκτέλεση/Ερμηνεία

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – “’Round Midnight”

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – “Keeps on Fallin’”

Beyoncé – “Plastic Off the Sofa”



Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Snoh Aalegra – “Do 4 Love”

Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι

Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”



Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”

PJ Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Καλύτερο R&B ‘Αλμπουμ

Chris Brown – “Breezy (Deluxe)”



Lucky Daye – “Candy Drip”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”

PJ Morton – “Watch the Sun”

Robert Glasper – “Black Radio III”

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο Κλιπ

Adele – “Easy on Me”

BTS – “Yet to Come”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”



Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Καλύτερη Μουσική Ταινία

Adele – “Adele One Night Only”

Billie Eilish – “Billie Eilish Live at the O2”

Justin Bieber – “Our World”

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “A Band a Brotherhood a Barn”



Rosalía – “Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)”

Various Artists – “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”

Καλύτερο Jazz Φωνητικό ‘Αλμπουμ

The Baylor Project – “The Evening : Live at Apparatus”

Carmen Lundy – “Fade to Black”

Cécile McLorin Salvant – “Ghost Song”

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – “Fifty”



Samara Joy – “Linger Awhile”

Καλύτερο Reggae ‘Αλμπουμ

Kabaka Pyramid – “The Kalling”

Koffee – “Gifted”

Protoje – “Third Time’s the Charm”

Sean Paul – “Scorcha”

Shaggy – “Com Fly Wid Mi”



Καλύτερο Country Τραγούδι

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”



Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”

Καλύτερο Country ‘Αλμπουμ

Ashley McBryde – “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville”

Luke Combs – “Growin’ Up”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Palomino”

Willie Nelson – “A Beautiful Time”



Καλύτερη Rock Εκτέλεση/Ερμηνεία

Beck – “Old Man”

The Black Keys – “Wild Child”

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”



Idles – “Crawl!”

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Turnstile – “Holiday”

Καλύτερο Rock Τραγούδι

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”



Turnstile – “Blackout”

The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”

Καλύτερο Rock ‘Αλμπουμ

The Black Keys – “Dropout Boogie”

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – “The Boy Named If”



Idles – “Crawler”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Mainstream Sellout”

Ozzy Osbourne – “Patient Number 9”

Spoon – “Lucifer on the Sofa”

